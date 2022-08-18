Sports Betting to Launch in Kansas on September 1

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

Kansas sports betting is officially coming on September 1st. As reported yesterday by BetKansas' Christopher Boan, there would be an announcement today. This is now official, Kansas sportsbooks are coming soon.

The report comes from Kansas City radio host Alex Gold.

BREAKING: Kansas will launch sports betting September 1st according to multiple sources. Even if delayed the "Go Live" date would be no later than Sept 8th. This will allow bets prior to the NFL season. Announcement this afternoon. #Sportswagering #GamblingTwitter @610SportsKC pic.twitter.com/wtyfFv6Id2 — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) August 18, 2022

Kansas Sports Betting to Launch September 1st ahead of NFL

We will have NFL betting in Kansas. With the breaking news that Kansas is launching sports betting on September 1st, there will be a week ahead of the NFL start. Week 1 begins on September 8th with Thursday Night Football.

This is terrific news for Kansas bettors, as even if there is a delay in the launch date it should still be ahead of September 1st. Here are important NFL dates that Kansas will be live for.

Thursday, September 8th - Bills vs. Rams for the season opener.

Sunday, September 11th - First full Sunday of NFL Week 1.

Monday, September 12th - First Monday Night Football matchup.

Thursday, September 15th - Start of NFL Week 2.

Which Betting Sites Will Be Available In Kansas?

Thanks to the report from Alex Gold, we know which Kansas betting sites will be available for the NFL season.

Here are the five sports betting sites that will launch in Kansas soon.

FanDuel Kansas

DraftKings Kansas

BetMGM Kansas

Caesars Sportsbook Kansas

Barstool Sportsbook Kansas

