This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Week 12 of the NFL season will lead off with a three-game slate on Thanksgiving. With all eyes on these three matchups, you can add some excitement to the turkey day action by betting on them with the best NFL Thanksgiving betting promos, offered by the best sports betting sites, discussed below.

Thanksgiving Betting Promos - NFL Thanksgiving Betting Offers

To qualify for any of the NFL Thanksgiving betting promos listed below, you must be at least 21 years of age, a new user of the sportsbook that corresponds with the offer you want to sign up for, and physically located in a state where the affiliated platform is legal to operate.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: When you register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, new users will get a three-part welcome offer leading off with a $1,250 first bet. But that's not all, you will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when you sign up today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will give new users a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any open sports betting market offered at BetMGM. This means BetMGM will cover the full stake of your first bet, up to $1,000.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: When you sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO, new users in CO, MI and NJ will get $50 in free bets and $50 in online casino credits when they bet $100 while new users who sign up in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and NY will get $200 in free bets when they bet $20 with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE.

DraftKings Promo Code: When you use the DraftKings Promo Code, new users will get a chance to win $200 in free bets when they bet at least $5 on a pre-game NFL moneyline today and it settles as a winning wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code will award new users a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000. If your first bet settles as a loss, the full stake of your first bet will be credited back to your account in free bets worth up to $1,000.

Sign Up For NFL Thanksgiving Betting Offers

If you are ready to sign up for the best NFL Thanksgiving betting offers now, follow the simple steps detailed below and you will be on your way.

Click through the link next to the NFL Thanksgiving betting offer you want to take advantage of now.

When you do this, you will be rerouted to the betting app affiliated with the offer where you will enter your basic identifying information as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB to verify your new account and location.

The next step will prompt you to enter a bonus code or a promo code. However, please note that not all offers require a code to activate your bonus.

If a qualifying first-time deposit is needed to activate your bonus, be sure to make your minimum deposit now.

Lastly, if you need to make a minimum qualifying first bet to collect your bonus, be sure to do so now.

While all of these NFL Thanksgiving betting promos may appear similar, keep in mind that they are being offered at competitive sports betting apps, which means that there will be discrepancies. To avoid any future misunderstandings, read through the terms and conditions of each offer you want to sign up for now.

What Are The Best Thanksgiving Betting Promos?

When it comes to the best NFL Thanksgiving betting promos, you should sign up for the ones that meet your needs as a bettor.

For example, if you want to try out a sportsbook as well as an online casino, then the offer you get with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO would suffice since you get a bonus on both ends of the spectrum depending on your location.

However, if you prefer a No Sweat First Bet as well as the ability to use your free bet credits with ultimate flexibility, then the offer with the FanDuel Promo Code is the one for you.

You should also note that you can sign up for more than one offer at once. Doing so is a savvy way to protect and grow your bankroll right out of the gate.