Top 3 Drinks At The Kentucky Derby That Aren’t Mint Juleps

The Mint Julep is the signature drink of the Kentucky Derby. It's the most drank beverage for the first leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing. However, there are plenty of other refreshments you can choose from at Churchill Downs in Louisville this weekend.

Let's tell you about the Mint Julep before we tout its competitors. The signature drink of the Kentucky Derby is a cocktail that consists of bourbon, sugar, water, and crushed ice with fresh mint. More than 120,000 Mint Juleps are served annually at Churchill Downs during Kentucky Derby weekend.

If you want to be one of more than 100,000 others, then stick to the Mint Julep. But if you want a different cocktail to mix things up, here are the top three drinks at the Kentucky Derby that aren't Mint Juleps.

No. 3: The Kentucky Flyer

Like the Mint Julep, the Kentucky Flyer is a cocktail with bourbon. It is similar to an Old Fashioned. A Kentucky Flyer is made with bourbon, lemon juice, honey, and ginger ale. It's garnished with a lemon twist. The Kentucky Flyer offers a nice mix of sweet and tart flavors to complement the sharpness of the bourbon.

No. 2: The Black-Eyed Susan

The Black-Eyed Susan is actually the official drink of the Preakness Stakes, which will take place two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. It is a vodka cocktail, with St. Germain, pineapple juice, and orange juice that is garnished with an orange slice and a cherry. This drink is perfect for those who prefer their refreshments on the sweeter side, but with a bit of sophistication.

If you're more of a vodka fan or just don't feel like waiting for the second leg of the Triple Crown, you can get a head start on your Black-Eyed Susan consumption this weekend at the Kentucky Derby.

No. 1: The Derby

The Derby is a tasty cocktail that isn't too heavy on the alcohol, making it the perfect beverage to sip on throughout the day this Saturday. It consists of gin, peach schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice and is garnished with an orange twist.

There are also two popular variations on the Derby that you can get at the Kentucky Derby -- the Green Derby and the Brown Derby. The Green Derby is also a gin drink, but it's made with lime juice, grapefruit juice, honey syrup, and mint. The Brown Derby is like a hybrid of the Green Derby and the Kentucky Flyer, pairing a bourbon base with grapefruit juice, honey syrup, and a grapefruit twist garnish.

Each of these are great drinks to try on Kentucky Derby Day, whether you like Mint Juleps or not.