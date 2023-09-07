What Are The Best Sports Betting Apps For Chiefs vs Lions Odds?

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The 2023 NFL season kicks off this week with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. While the long wait for the return of NFL football is finally over, there is still plenty of time to get your wagers in on the Chiefs vs Lions odds while taking advantage of the top sportsbook promo codes and welcome offers currently available from the best sports betting apps.

Whether you are a Lions fans based in Michigan looking to claim the best sports betting promos from top Michigan mobile NFL betting apps, or located in one of the more than 30 other US states where sports betting is legal, there are lucrative welcome offers from the top sports betting sites available that will help you to get the most out of your NFL picks.

To make your search for the top mobile betting app that best suits your sports betting budget and NFL betting strategy, we have put together a comprehensive list of top sportsbook promo codes and welcome offers that will give you an edge on all the NFL Week 1 odds.

If you are at least 21 years old and located in Michigan, or any other US state where sports betting is legal, check out these current sportsbook welcome offers, including how to sign up, by clicking on the links below.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200: When you open a new account using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you can bet $10, get $200 for NFL odds and Super Bowl futures.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET: The latest Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET that sets you up with $250 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of just $50.

DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $200 in bonus bets by signing up with the latest DraftKings Promo Code. When you make a first bet of $5, win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets that will help you take your NFL betting strategy to new heights.

FanDuel Promo Code: Designed especially for NFL sports betting fans, the latest FanDuel Promo Code not only lands you $200 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of just $5. It also saves you $100 off a new subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Bet365 Bonus Code: The latest welcome offer from Bet365 strengthens their claim as the world's most popular online sports betting site. Sign up using the latest Bet365 Bonus Code, and when you make a first bet of $1, you will be rewarded with $365 in bonus bets that will help you get your NFL picks off to a winning start.

The sign-up process for each of these top sportsbook welcome offers is fast and easy. In addition to earning you hundreds of dollars in bonus bets, these top sportsbook bonuses will have you ready to get in on all of this week's Thursday Night Football odds. Get started now by following the easy steps outlined below.

Study the terms and conditions of these top sportsbook promos to determine which ones are the best fit for you.

Click or tap on the link to visit the new customer sign-up portal for the sportsbook of your choice.

Provide basic personal information on the sign-up form including your name, address, email address, phone number, the last four digits of your SSN and your date of birth.

Enter the promo code or bonus code on the sign-up form, as required.

Activate the sportsbook bonus code by making a first deposit using one of the wide variety of banking methods supported including credit cards and PayPal.

All the top welcome offers outlined above can position you with bonus bets that will give you additional chances to back your favorite teams and players on the NFL odds, NFL player props, and NFL futures. But since every sports bettor's budget and strategy are different, it is wise to choose the top sportsbook promo that works best for you.

Haven't signed up for NFL Sunday Ticket? Then the latest FanDuel Promo Code is a solid choice. In addition to netting you $200 bonus bets that you can use on any sports betting market offered by FanDuel Sportsbook, by signing up using the latest FanDuel Promo Code, you will also save $100 off the price of your NFL Sunday Ticket new subscription.

Sports bettors with bigger bankrolls will want to take advantage of the newest welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook. When you sign up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET and your first bet on Caesars loses, you will be reimbursed in bonus bets equal to the value of your first bet, up to a maximum of $1,500.

If you would like to keep your first deposit to a minimum, the latest Bet365 Bonus Code is for you. Simply sign up using the Bet365 Bonus Code and make a first bet of just $1, and you will be rewarded with $200 in NFL bonus bets.

With the top online sportsbooks introducing new promo codes to coincide with the start of the NFL season, there has never been a better time to begin your NFL betting experience. Sign up today, and place your wagers on the Chiefs vs Lions odds.