Where Can I Watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul?

The world is in for the spectacle of a lifetime, and many boxing fans are wondering where they can watch the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight on Friday, November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX – home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Tyson-Paul was scheduled to take place on July 20th, but because of a medical issue, Tyson was forced to reschedule for a later date – and now here we are.

When placing bets at some of the top sports betting apps, be aware of the rule changes in this one-of-a-kind matchup. Those changes include a maximum of eight rounds, 2-minute rounds and 14-ounce gloves being used, not the usual 12-ounce.

In this article, you'll find all of the relevant information you need to watch the Tyson-Paul fight on November 15th, and even some sportsbook promos to sign up and bet with.

Where to Watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

🗓️ Date: Friday, November 15, 2024 ⏰ Time: TBA (event begins at 8 pm ET) 🏙️ Fight Venue: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX 🖥️ Where to Watch: Netflix

The Tyson-Paul fight will be shown exclusively on Netflix, which is the premier outlet when it comes to online streaming. With packages starting at $6.99/month (with ads), you'll be able to take part in one of the biggest events on the sports calendar this year.

This will be the first time that Netflix has ever broadcast a live sporting event, and it comes with one of the most intriguing storylines of all time. Tyson has not stepped inside the squared circle since 2005, but his training montage videos show a man who still looks to be a threat. Paul has been a fascinating story himself, coming out of virtually nowhere to be one of the biggest names in the sport.

What Does it Cost to Watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul?

The cost to watch the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul is a Netflix membership. You could get the standard membership with ads for $6.99/month or without ads for $15.49/month.

This fight will not be like most boxing pay-per-views you may be familiar with. Netflix will host the event exclusively, and all it takes is a membership to this great streaming service. What a great treat for boxing fans across the globe, as they will be able to take in the fight with relative ease. In fact, many people already have Netflix streaming services, so this will be an enjoyable experience for all.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Jake Paul has -275 betting odds win the boxing match against Mike Tyson, who sits at +210 to win.

Paul, the internet sensation turned boxer, has a 10-1 record inside the ring, with his only professional loss coming in a split decision to Tommy Fury. As mentioned earlier, Tyson last fought in 2005, when he lost to Kevin McBride by technical knockout.

Many of the top sports betting apps like DraftKings have plenty of available markets for the fight, including whether either fighter will win by KO/TKO/DQ – Paul: +115, Tyson: +350. Find the right betting angle for you and take advantage of it at any of the great sportsbooks listed here in this article.