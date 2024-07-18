Zweeler: A New Way to Play DFS

Zweeler provides an array of DFS options for a wide variety of sports. Enjoy cycling? Is Rugby your preferred sport? How about the Olympics? At Zweeler, you can find DFS contests for all of them, and more. Let's dig into things and discuss how to get in on all the action.

Ease of Play

Traditional DFS sites can be time consuming and cumbersome. Not everyone has the time to be monitor for injuries every second and make late swaps for lineups. At Zweeler, everything is made easy so that you can carry on with your busy life. If you love the thrill of sports and fantasy leagues, but can't commit to daily updates, Zweeler is the site for you. Spend just a few minutes setting up your team at the start, then sit back and enjoy. With Zweeler, there is no need to adjust lineups daily.

Not only is Zweeler easy to play, but they are also committed to a fair gaming environment. There are limitations on the number of teams per contest, mandatory differences between a player's teams and no automatic uploads. If you want to play, you need to craft your own lineup.

Entry Fees and Prizes

Zweeler offers daily, weekly and season-long prizes. Entry fees can be a low at $1, meaning that there are viable options for everyone, regardless of the size of your bankroll. There are over 1,500 games annually and more than 45,000 players have already taken part in the action.

Bonuses

There are plenty of bonuses to take advantage of on Zweeler. There is a first-time deposit bonus of up to $266. For each friend that you refer to Zweeler, you can earn a $26.50 bonus. There are also opportunities to join free games and win additional bonuses.

2024 Summer Olympics Offerings

Among the wide variety of sports available on Zweeler is the 2024 Summer Olympics. For the contest, each player is given a set budget to buy a team of 13 countries. A country can score points when ending up in the top-eight of a discipline. All 329 disciplines in the Olympics count for this contest.

Gold medals are worth 15 points, silver medals are 10 points and bronze medals are worth seven points. The scoring doesn't stop there, though. Fourth place finishes are awarded five points, fifth place is awarded four points, sixth place is awarded three points, seventh place is awarded two points and eighth place finishes round out the scoring with one point each.

First prize for this contest will pay out $1,082.56. In total, there are $4,330.25 in guaranteed prizes.

Conclusion

There are few daily fantasy sites that offer the array of sports options that are available on Zweeler. While the 2024 Summer Olympics is certainly one of the highlights of their offerings, there are so many more sports to enjoy. With their ease of creating teams, it also makes the experience easy and enjoyable for those who lead busy lives. Don't wait any longer. Register now to get in the game and set your team before the Olympics get underway. Then stay with Zweeler to enjoy all the other sports contests that they offer.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.