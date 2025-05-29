Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

College World Series Picks: Super Regionals and CWS Best Bets

JohnnyVTV dished out a well-detailed article about every Regional winner and potential outcome on Tuesday night. Moving along comes in the form of picking the Super Regional winners/Omaha 8 and what you could expect throughout the month of June.

It's about that time.

NCAA Super Regional Winners to make it to the College World Series

Super Regional 1: Vandy +120 (DK)

The Vandy Boys not only got the top seed, but one of the easiest paths to Omaha and the Final Four with their slot in the top left of the bracket. I have them taking care of business in one of the most favorable regional draws consisting of Louisville, East Tennessee State, and Wright State. Assuming that holds, they'll host the winner of the Hattiesburg Region, where I project 2 seed Alabama to emerge.

Though I believe Alabama at +475 to make Omaha is a worthwhile play, I'm rolling with Vandy. Bama and Vandy played a thriller in Nashville earlier in the year, which the 'Dores stole after a ferocious comeback in game three. Ultimately, the pitching for Vanderbilt is what drives this team. The front-to-back depth is their bread and butter, and because no team in this Super Regional draw can match them there, it's why I like them to get back to Omaha under the leadership of the best college coach of all time in Tim Corbin.

Super Regional 2: Texas +145 (DK)

I took Texas as a preseason Omaha 8 team in the +300 range, so that's already locked in. The Longhorns were the best team in the sport for most of the season. With manager Jim Schlossnagle leading the charge, this blueblood program has captured the magic of what this team had been missing for a while. Schloss bringing over one of the top pitching coaches in the country from Texas A&M in Max Weiner, it's led to one of the best pitching staffs in the country.

Despite losing ace Jared Spencer, the Horns are still incredibly deep in that department. Plus, the return of superstar bat Max Belyeu back to the lineup should get this underperforming offense back on track. Assuming they win their region in Austin, they'll host the winner of UCLA's region, where I pegged UC Irvine to steal the bid as a 2 seed. All of those teams are West Coast squads that haven't seen this level of competition all year. Plus money is generous for this path.

One thing to note, Texas got hit with some bad weather during the week. That caused the collapse of their center field wall, so I'm not sure what that means for the regional weekend. It's certainly a situation to monitor because it could mean the Austin regional will take place elsewhere.

Super Regional 3: Tennessee +185 (BetMGM)

This may shape up as the most electric Super Regional matchup if chalk holds with both Arkansas and Tennessee winning. That would mean the Vols go back to Arkansas in a rematch of the final weekend of SEC play, where the Hogs took the series.

The Vols were a preseason Omaha 8 team of mine, so I won't be wavering. This team has lost six of their last seven SEC series, leaving them in a precarious situation of coming into the tournament ice cold. It's still arguably the most talented team in the country, so I'm counting on the defending champs to shift into killer mode in the postseason like they usually do. I can never count out a Tony Vitello program. Tennessee gets its revenge against an Arkansas team I still have some questions about.

Super Regional 4: Florida +300 (DraftKings)

A Future Wednesday article from about a month ago details my belief that this Gators team can get back to Omaha for a third straight season. After starting 1-11 in SEC play, this team rose from the ashes like a Phoenix. Florida has a tough path to Omaha, where they would have to win in Coastal Carolina's region and likely Auburn's Super Region, but they have a great pitching staff with a strong offense despite a lot of their key injuries.

If the Gators get past the Conway regional, there's nobody in Auburn's regional that has better pitching. Not to mention, they have the most postseason pedigree of any team standing in their way. Kevin O'Sullivan will have his guys ready like he always has. Give me Florida at a nice 3/1 number.

Super Regional 5: UNC -110 (FanDuel)

Another preseason Omaha 8 team for me, the Heels have been clicking on all cylinders over the last month or so. The starting staff is top three, maybe higher, in the country behind ACC Pitcher of the Year, Jake Knapp. The bullpen is strong. The offense, while streaky, is firing right now behind depth and a collection of studs.

Their region is extremely winnable, though a wrench has been tossed in. Oklahoma has elected to go with Malachi Witherspoon in game one against Nebraska, with the hopes they win to face UNC in the 1-0 game, where superstar Kyson Witherspoon would throw. Kyson may be the best arm in the country this year, so if the Sooners win game one, it could cause a big-time ripple effect.

If UNC wins its region, it will probably face Oregon at Chapel Hill. That's a great matchup that could go either way, but I think the Heels are more complete. Scott Forbes is the best coach in this Super Region path, and with all of the UNC success, they have to be my pick to make Omaha.

Super Regional 6: LSU -115 (DraftKings)

Not only was LSU a preseason Omaha 8 team for me, but they were one of my CWS winner future picks (along with TAMU and UVA). I love this Tigers team. Aside from the fact that they have one of the top coaches in the sport in Jay Johnson, LSU possesses the best 1-2 punch in the country with Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson.

One of the few teams that has a legitimate eight or nine arm deep staff, the Tigers will have a pitching matchup advantage against pretty much anybody they see. That especially goes for any team they face in their region and the winner of Clemson's region.

The lineup isn't as good as it was in years past, but it's still talented and extremely dangerous. As long as the offense doesn't fall into one of their lulls that they've been prone to, they could realistically go 5-0 to make the College World Series.

Super Regional 7: Ole Miss +380 (DraftKings)

I wasn't super high on the Rebels this year because there were a ton of question marks. But they've been playing great baseball lately, winning five of their last seven. The pitching is good, not great, but they have a talented ace in Hunter Elliott, who was a key cog in the 2022 title run as a freshman. There's enough depth here to give their team a chance to win.

The offense is top 10 in homers with 105 on the year. It's a lineup that doesn't really have a true star, but it's deep as six players are in double figures. Mike Bianco is a great coach that maximizes talent. It's a tough draw in this Super Regional path as Ole Miss' region has Georgia Tech and Western Kentucky as players. And it doesn't get easier as they would most likely go to Athens to take on a dangerous UGA team, though I have OK State upsetting that region.

Ultimately, I went with Ole Miss because they're the most experienced team in this field with enough talent to make it happen. And the large +380 price makes it a solid look.

Super Regional 8: TCU +310 (BetMGM)

This was probably my toughest call. I didn't love TCU coming into the year, but I've admired what they have done lately. They're a furious program that feels they got slighted in not being a host, but instead have to travel out to a treacherous Corvallis Region. They would have to take down Oregon State in their own building, but I think they can do it.

The Frogs have a stud ace in Tommy LaPour with a handful of other strong pitching options. Injuries have curtailed their potential, especially on the mound, but I think they have enough arms to steal this region. Oregon State is talented, but heavily reliant on a few offensive players, led by star SS Aiva Arquette. And the Beavers staff is high-octane, but inconsistent.

The lineup for TCU has been good lately, compiling seven or more runs in eight of their last 10 outings. Freshman Big 12 Player of the Year, Sawyer Strosnider, is the straw that stirs the drink. But there's also a handful of capable bats. Should TCU win, like I project, they have to hit Tallahassee where FSU would await them (if they win their region like I project).

That's also a tall order as the Seminoles have a great rotation, led by the best college pitcher Jamie Arnold, and strong offense. However, I have real concerns about FSU's bullpen, which is a total liability. The Frogs would have to play extremely well to make it to Omaha, but they're certainly capable. I think this team is being slept on. The +310 number is a shot I think is worth taking.

College Baseball Tournament Bracket

College World Series Matchups

NCAA Baseball Tournament: Left Side Bracket

The left side of the bracket is way easier than the right. A lot of times in this tournament format, it's the team with the best path that makes the run. The top left bracket's big players are Vandy, FSU, Oregon State, Alabama, and TCU.

Since my top left has Vandy and TCU emerging, they would play each other in Omaha. That's a matchup likely between JD Thompson of Vandy and Tommy LaPour of TCU. I like both arms a lot, but the Commodores are my edge, considering they are the better team with a way better bullpen. Plus, they are a more fundamentally sound squad with the better coach.

The bottom left, as I project, would be between UNC and Florida in the first contest, which is a great duel. UNC likely throws ace Jake Knapp, while the Gators throw stud Liam Peterson. This is definitely a toss-up, but I roll the Heels because I like their pen better and the lineup is healthier.

This translates to UNC and Vandy matching up in the 1-0 bracket. The Tarheels most likely go with top 2026 prospect, Jason DeCaro, while Vandy would go with either Cody Bowker or Connor Fennell. I think UNC is the better team with a more dynamic offense, so they get my edge.

From that point, the Tarheels sit at 2-0 and would need one more win to make the finals. That's the game where they have Aidan Haugh go against the last remaining team, which I have as Florida. Florida would have to burn Pierce Coppola and Aidan King to get there along with a decent amount of bullpen arms, so that leaves them vulnerable. Thus, I have UNC making the Finals out of the left side of the bracket.

NCAA Baseball Tournament: Right Side Bracket

This is a gauntlet, so whichever team emerges will have fully earned the right. The big players here would probably be Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, and Arkansas. If that happens, the SEC gets another team into the finals... again.

My top right bracket winners are Texas and Ole Miss. The Horns would throw either Ruger Riojas or Luke Harrison. Based on recent performances, I would prefer Harrison in this spot, but I couldn't say for sure. The Rebels would no doubt go with Hunter Elliott. It's a toss up for that matchup, but Texas has the much better bullpen, so that's why I go Horns here.

The bottom right for me is LSU and Tennessee. An all-time pitching matchup would be between Kade Anderson and Liam Doyle, which provided us an electric duel when these two faced off earlier this year. LSU has the better overall staff and defense, so I like the Tigers to squeak out a win in this one.

The 1-0 game would then be against Texas and LSU. The Horns took down the Tigers in Austin earlier in the year for what it's worth. LSU would go with Anthony Eyanson, one of my heavy 2025 draft risers who could see a Cade Horton like jump if he shows out. That could make him a first-rounder this summer. Texas would throw Riojas or Harrison, which ever one didn't throw against Ole Miss. The Tigers definitely have the advantage in the starting pitching matchup. The LSU offense has also been better overall, so I like the Bayou Bombers to get to 2-0.

With LSU sitting one win away, they would see the last remaining team twice. I like the Vols to bounce Ole Miss in the elimination game. Then, Tennessee and Texas would have to rely on a game three arm, which neither have a definitive one at the moment. Texas would get my nod because their bullpen has been way better this year and it's deeper than the Vols.

Texas would be on their fourth game in Omaha at that point, and despite how deep their pitching is, it's unlikely they would be able to get a good enough start against probably Casan Evans of LSU. Therefore, I think the Tigers emerge from the right side of the bracket to scoot into the CWS Finals.

College World Series Finals

LSU vs. UNC Exact Matchup +3100 (FD)

This would be an amazing draw if it comes to fruition. UNC has the deeper starting staff thanks to Aidan Haugh's strong season. He's probably an advantage in the game three role over whoever LSU goes with (probably Casan Evans). However, I like the Tiger bullpen a little bit better. And despite how good the Heels rotation is, there's nobody I would rather have in what's in essence a weekend series over Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson as a 1-2 punch.

The LSU offense is more talented as well than UNC's. Both are good, but streaky, so it may come down to whoever is hotter.

Sticking with my preseason winner, I'm going with LSU to take down UNC in this year's College World Series Finals. Jay Johnson gets his second ring in three years.

LSU defeats UNC Exact Result +5000 (FD)

