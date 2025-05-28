2025 NCAA Baseball Regionals: Upsets and Best Bets

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

2025 College Baseball Regionals: Odds, Picks and Best Bets

The 2025 Regionals may kick off on Friday, but we got futures already for each individual region. The start of the tournament is one of the best days of the year. Combine Christmas, Thanksgiving, JohnnyVTV's birthday, St. Patty's day, New Year's, the Super Bowl, and July 4th, and that's the culmination of what you get.

Regionals constitute the first round, which is arguably the hardest and most chaotic of the entire tournament. Then the Supers are next week, which is the most normal as it simulates a usual weekend series. In two weeks, the College World Series starts in Omaha. 64 teams enter, one is left standing.

We have a handful of books putting out different lines, which I covered on one of my podcasts last night.

There's a ton of action to be had, so let's break down all 16 regions and see who has some value.

NCAA Regionals 2025: Key Insights and Predictions

Each region is comprised of 16 host sites with four teams each. In my opinion, this is generally the hardest round to get out of because you may have to win four games to advance in this double-elimination format. If a team goes 3-0, they will be moving on. The difficulty lies in needing a lot of pitching depth and having to plan to play multiple teams in a weekend.

The podcast is from Monday when I took them at the open, so there may have been some shifts that have occurred, but after checking what the movements have been I still think the current numbers are good to go. If something has gotten steamed too heavily, then I will leave it out as a bet. The list below groups the regions that will play each other in the Supers.

Athens Region: Oklahoma State (3 seed) +1000 (Bet Rivers)

This should be a fun weekend down in Athens with UGA, Duke, OK State, and Binghamton going to war. Georgia is most likely to win, but it's not worth a bet at their current price of -300 or greater. I'm taking a shot on the Pokes, who climbed out of the abyss of a 6-11 start in the Big 12. After turning the corner the first week of May against UCF, they went on to win their last three series and go 8-1 with a final conference record of 15-12. They were dead before May, so the fact that they rallied is unbelievable.

I think this is way too big of a price considering they have the best rotation in the region with Harrison Bodendorf, Mario Pesca, and Sean Youngerman. The offense has been wildly inconsistent, but they have a few dudes with stud Nolan Schubart leading the charge. They're a high-variance team that can cause a lot of problems when they play to their abilities. Georgia is the best team, but their lack of pitching could create an early exit. The Cowboys should be closer to +450, so we need to take a swing here.

Oxford Region: Ole Miss (#10 overall seed - Host) +105 (DK)

Let's talk about another open region down in Oxford where the winner matches up with the Athens winner in the Supers. Ole Miss was fighting hard for that hosting spot, so racking up 16 SEC wins makes them deserving. The 2022 National Champs have had a nice rebound after missing the tournament in '23 and '24. They've done it with an offense that's power first (105 HR -10th in NCAA). Six different players are in double figures with homers, so the depth in this lineup creates a tough matchup for opposing arms.

The pitching has been decent for the Rebs, especially ace Hunter Elliott who has thrived after missing the last two years because of Tommy John. Elliott was an integral part of the title run three years ago, so he knows what it takes. There's some talent in this bullpen, though their numbers don't jump off the page

I wouldn't consider them a slam dunk as Georgia Tech and Western Kentucky figure to be players. Any one of those three winning is no surprise, but I haven't been in on G-Tech all year, and I don't like their pitching to contend here.

Western Kentucky is the sleeper here, and I actually like them at +470 for a sprinkle. The Hilltoppers are loaded on the mound with three legit arms and a decent bullpen. Plus, they have one of the best bats in this region in Ryan Wideman. Ultimately, Ole Miss is the best overall team and playing at home should be enough here.

Auburn Region: NC State (2 seed) +300 (Bet Rivers)

We have another region that has a dangerous two-seed, which comes in the form of a team that made it to Omaha in 2025. I like Auburn. I was impressed with their turnaround this year, and seeing them win is not surprising, but a line of -240 ish on a team that has major question marks on the mound after ace Samuel Dutton provides better opportunities elsewhere.

I've also not been the biggest fan of the Wolfpack this season, but they match up fairly well in this region. The pitching is where they have an advantage with Ryan Marohn and Dom Fritton as the 1-2 punch, along with some real horses in the pen. The offense isn't special, but they always seem to do just enough and show up at the right time. They'll avoid Dutton most likely and have a chance to take out Auburn in game two if they are able to handle a frisky Stetson team in game one. This group has some real postseason pedigree, so 3/1 feels like a strong play.

Conway Region: Florida (2 seed) +115 (BetRivers)

The Gators have gotten steamed since the open, coming down from the second favorite to flipping Coastal as the favorite in most books. BetRivers is the only book I've seen that has UF at plus money. It worries me a bit that they've become the trendy two seed, but I've been eyeing them for weeks now.

Florida is in a fun Coastal Carolina region along with ECU. They've stormed back from a 1-11 SEC start, which is miraculous. They have a legit three-man rotation with Liam Peterson, Pierce Coppola, and Aidan King, along with a handful of studs in the pen.

Their offense has been really good this year despite some key injuries. With consecutive Omaha berths, this group knows what it takes to play ball in June. The Chanticleers have a legit staff as well, so that's no layup, but I have Florida making a deep run this year. Should they win, they take on the winner of the Auburn region.

Austin Region: Texas (#2 overall seed - host) -225 (DK)

I've been in on this new era of Texas baseball since day one this year. A preseason Omaha 8 team of mine, the Horns will host UTSA, K-State, and Houston Christian. There's not a ton of value at the current price, so I won't be betting it this weekend. I have bigger plans for them.

The loss of Jared Spencer was huge as a premier Friday night arm, so what was an air-tight staff has become a little mortal. It's still a strong rotation with an elite bullpen, though. Max Belyeu coming back should get this offense back to what it was supposed to be. It's not a layup of a region as UTSA and K-State will be tough, but I'd be surprised if the Horns don't sweep the weekend 3-0.

Los Angeles Region: UC Irvine (2 seed) +310 (DK)

This is by far my favorite region of the weekend. Every year we get one or two of these "Wild West" regions where any of the four can win, which usually creates the most excitement. The reason I like Irvine is because they are the most complete team... and you're getting a bargain. This program now has a strong weekend rotation with a high-end bullpen that features the Big West Pitcher of the Year in reliever Ricky Ojeda. The offense has five perennial studs. UCI was on the fast track to hosting this year before they hit the skids in the home stretch.

UCLA is solid, but its offense relies on three players. But if SS Roch Cholowsky, a 1.1 2026 candidate, doesn't show out, it may be tough for them to score. Their pitching is solid with some decent depth, but they don't really have any dominant arm. Arizona State was a darling of mine that let me down a ton.

You can argue ASU has the most talent, but they are a flawed group that's blown more leads than my Atlanta Falcons. The bullpen is often brutal, and the talented starters are inconsistent. While the offense rakes, they get streaky too often. Fresno State is very interesting at +1500 behind star player Murf Gray, so they're live here. But ultimately, I don't think they have the horses to win this region.

This is definitely a place to take some value down the board with UCLA being one of the more vulnerable hosts in the opening weekend. The winner will have to go down to Austin if Texas wins.

Baton Rouge Region: LSU (#6 overall seed - host) -400 (DK)

Add this to the list of regions I won't be betting. I loved LSU since the preseason as they were one of my three teams (along with TAMU and UVA) to win it all. The good news is they've drawn arguably the easiest path this weekend with Dallas Baptist, Rhode Island, and Little Rock.

While I am of course picking LSU to win, I'm not telling you to bet this number. The Tigers have the best 1-2 punch in the sport with Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson. A pitching staff that's legitimately eight arms deep is a real problem. The offense is good, though it's definitely not up to the caliber we've seen in recent years. DBU could be tough this weekend as they would likely throw stud James Ellwanger in that game two (if they win) against LSU.

The only concern I have for the Tigers is them staying focused. Their offense has disappeared too often, so if that happens, they could be on upset alert, which would be a catastrophe.

Clemson Region: Clemson (#11 overall seed - host) +105 (DK)

Like the UCLA region, this has the makings of another "Wild West" spot where any of the four teams can win. In what's likely the second-highest "up for grabs" region, Clemson is my official pick. Another preseason Omaha 8 team, I need to ride with my day ones. The Tigers fell off hard in the second half of the year, but when the calendar turns to June, something different happens for them.

They have a stud ace in Aidan Knaak and maybe the best closer in the country in Lucas Mahlstedt. There are also a few other studs in the pen. And since moving reliever Drew Titsworth to the Saturday role, it's provided stability. Their lineup is talented even though it's underperformed this year, but CF Cam Cannarella turns to Superman this time of year. Clemson is definitely the most vulnerable they've been in a few years, but I believe they'll find a way.

West Virginia at +300 or so is appealing, but I don't trust their underwhelming performance against quality opponents this season. Kentucky is scrappy, but not talented enough. USC Upstate as the four seed is definitely live. I'd say them and Fresno are the most likely four seeds to win this weekend. I think the Tigers edge it out though. The prize would be for this winner to head to Baton Rouge in the Supers.

Chapel Hill Region: North Carolina (#5 overall seed - host) -300 (DK)

Like LSU, add this to the list of teams I like to win, but won't be betting because of an outrageous number. UNC, a preseason Omaha 8 team of mine, was a highlight of a Future Wednesday article early in the season, where I gave them out in the 24/1 range. I had high hopes for this program in 2025, and so far they look like a legit title contender with an elite starting rotation led by ACC Pitcher of the Year, Jake Knapp. The bullpen isn't as good as last year's, but it's still pretty strong.

The lineup is a bit streaky for my taste, but it seems like they have found their footing these last weeks and looked awesome in the ACC Tourney. Hosting Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Holy Cross, I don't see a big threat.

OU is decent and Kyson Witherspoon is a dog, but they'll probably burn him against Nebraska and would have a big fall off after. I don't think it's a gimmie, but the Heels should handle business here.

Eugene Region: Oregon (#12 overall seed - host) -175 (DK)

The Eugene Region took some steam for the home team Oregon Ducks, moving 50 cents in some cases. We're approaching the "too rich for me" territory, so this -175 is probably my cut-off point. I like the Duckies to care of business at home, but Arizona is a player here.

Oregon has a stud Friday guy in Grayson Grinsell who's been so money that he only gave up 12 ER in Big 10 regular season play (11 starts). Collin Carke and Jason Reitz round out the weekend rotation nicely, giving them a nice advantage of the bump.

The offense rips daddy hacks too. 107 bombs on the year (9th) has been their identity as Mason Neville has led the team and country with 26. This lineup has five players in double figures. The one bugaboo has been their atrocious output against lefties, where they hit almost 100 points lower. Luckily, they won't be facing too many of those. It's a balanced lineup and pitching staff, which should provide them with a win and third straight Super Regional berth, likely to take place at UNC.

Arizona has played great ball lately behind dominant pitching and a white-hot Mason White. Cal Poly isn't a layup of a draw for the Wildcats, but I expect them to win. Zona could steal this region for sure, but the home team is more complete in my opinion.

Corvallis Region: TCU (2 seed) +175 (BetRivers)

I caught a lot of hate from Oregon State fans this week because I said RPI is a total crock and them having the 6th best RPI despite not playing in a conference is ridiculous. Now they've been handed the 8th seed, which would guarantee the Road to Omaha goes through Corvallis if they win. That's disgraceful.

I don't dislike the Beavers. I think they're a very good team, but I decided to take a chance on TCU here because I think the pitching is enough, especially with stud Friday guy Tommy LaPour. And the offense has heated up in the second half of the year. Frankly, I don't love this team, but their blend of hit and speed with some power could play well in Corvallis.

Oregon State is definitely more talented, but as I've mentioned all year, they're very reliant on a small group of guys to carry them, or else they sink. Beavers' Aiva Arquette is the best player in the region and may be the first college bat off the board this summer, so it's possible he carries his team in a place where it's difficult to play.

But I also think that despite the talent on the ORST pitching staff, it's very unreliable. If TCU and Oregon State match up in the 1-0 Saturday game, look out for the Beavers freshman phenom Dax Whitney, who will be a top arm off the board in 2027. Uber talented, but extremely inconsistent. Nevertheless, I like TCU at plus money.

Tallahassee Region: Florida State (#9 overall seed - host) -110 (DK)

FSU ripped my heart out of my chest last year, so it's hard for me to root for them this year. I'm usually objective when it comes to handicapping, though. I won't lie, I want them to suffer, but if I think they have a legit chance again, I'll buy. The reason I didn't like the Seminoles this year aside from the fact that I thought 2024 was their year, it's because the bullpen still stinks big time.

The weekend rotation is among the best in 2025 led by superstar ace and potential 1.1 pick in Jamie Arnold. Joey Volini and Wes Mendes have also provided a lot of value.

The offense is a lot better than I thought it would be. It's a lineup that can definitely score. Their region intrigues me because they drew Northeastern (my Hail Mary pick of 2024) as their two seed. The Huskies have won 27 straight games and 48 overall behind stellar pitching.

But they haven't played a legit power schedule, so how does that translate? Mississippi State really doesn't impress me aside from a few players, including ace Pico Kohn. I know some people like the +250 price on the Huskies, but it would be a shock if FSU didn't handle business here. And the fact that we're getting a generous -110 is bizarre. Either somebody knows something I don't or this is free money.

Definitely have to lean FSU here, who would play the winner of the Corvallis region. Should TCU and FSU win, then the road gets a lot easier for the Noles, who would then host the Supers.

By the way, this region has the three teams that I had the most exposure on for the '24 CWS.

Fayetteville Region: Kansas (2 seed) +700 (FD)

This number is just silly. It's the biggest price that I could find, and it makes no sense. Elsewhere, Kansas is like 4/1. I don't think the Jayhawks are a better team than Arkansas, but I have to hit this.

Arkansas has drawn a lot of praise this year as possibly the most complete team in the sport. It's not an unreasonable sentiment. Something is missing for me with the Hogs, and I can't quite put my finger on it. I definitely think some players overachieved and are candidates to regress to the mean.

For a team that's gotten bounced in big upsets the last two years in their own region, Arkansas may have another live 2-seed fox in the hen house. I wouldn't say Kansas got robbed of a hosting bid, but with 21 Big 12 wins, they were a candidate for sure.

The miraculous turnaround came through a strong lineup that popped 100 taters (.290 average), led by Brady Ballinger (.363 avg/16 HR). And a pitching staff that has a solid duo in Dom Voegele and Cooper Moore. Though the pitching is inconsistent and has the ability to blow up at times, there's a lot of upside.

To beat Arkansas, you have to be able to pitch, so if KU can hold down this offense, then they have a chance. Despite a deep Hog staff/pen, there are a lot of beatable arms, so I do think Rock Chalk can score. Before that matchup happens, Kansas has to take out Creighton, no layup three seed. Ultimately, I believe one of two things happen: either Arkansas doesn't mess around and blows the doors off everybody else, or Kansas exploits them and steals the region. Let's get this 7/1.

Knoxville Region: Tennessee (#14 overall seed - host) -250 (DK)

The defending National Champs have played like hot garbage in the second half of the year, losing six of their final seven SEC series. Playing in Knoxville, one of the biggest home-field advantage ballparks, gives them a huge edge. Despite playing awful and sloppy ball, it's still the Vols were talking about.

An uber-talented team with the postseason pedigree only a handful of teams have. It's not a price worth betting, but I do believe the Vols get right and take care of business. What I know is to never turn your back on a Tony Vitello-led program.

That said, it's not an easy draw. Wake Forest has had a down year, but is still Wake Forest. Their roster is solid and definitely capable of putting it together. Cincinnati is the shark wading in the water at +850, a play I would certainly sprinkle. The Bearcats are a dangerous offense that wreaks havoc on the bases (128 bags), which Tennessee has struggled to defend. They also have the Big 12 player of the Year in Kerrington Cross. Their pitching isn't great, but does possess some studs like ace Nathan Taylor.

Cincy is a live dog in this region for what it's worth, but I have to believe Tennessee finds a way. If chalk prevails, we'll get Tennessee traveling back to Arkansas for an electric Super Regional showdown.

Nashville Region: Vanderbilt (#1 overall seed - host) -275 (DK)

I like the Vandy Boys to handle business at home in what is one of the easiest regional and Super Regional draws any team has this year. It's still not a number I would bet, though. Seeing the Commodores as the top seed is bizarre. They're the worst best team I can remember. But they heated up at the right time to steal it.

It's all about the pitching for Tim Corbin's team with one of my favorite arms in the country leading the way in JD Thompson. Cody Bowker and Connor Fennell provide a great finish to a very good weekend rotation. The emergence of talented freshman Austin Nye is something to watch as well. Plus they have one of the top bullpen arms in Sawyer Hawks and a stud closer in Miller Green.

The offense doesn't jump out at you, but they are extremely timely and do all the little things right. A very fundamentally sound team is rare these days, but it's the nucleus of this program. With one hitter above .300 (Riley Nelson) and one with double-digit homers (Brodie Johnston), it'll be the base running (105 bags) and creative manufacturing of runs that propel this offense to do enough to complement the pitching.

The live dog here is East Tennessee State, who bludgeons the ball for both power (116 homers - 4th most) and contact (.313 avg - 16th), and complements with good speed (89 bags). This offense is a force to be reckoned with, while the pitching has a couple capable starts and few relievers. This makes their +750 price (Caesars) an appealing sprinkle.

Hattiesburg Region: Alabama (2 seed) +175 (FD)

The Southern Miss region features one of the most lively two seeds in Alabama. Miami is somewhat intriguing given their +500 look, while Columbia should be fodder. USM is as short at +120 from what I've seen, and they should be. They may have tallied 24 wins in the Sun Belt (27 including conference tournament), but their butter schedule didn't provide them many wins against quality opponents other than TCU.

They have one of the top arms in the country this year with JB Middleton and an offense that hit for power and average, but it was largely against a conference in a down year. Alabama garnering a good plus money price for the talent they have is where I prefer to look. Their pitching staff overall is solid with a decent rotation and several high-leverage pen arms including closer Carson Ozmer (17 saves). The offense has some studs like Justin Lebron (1.1 candidate in 2026) and Kade Snell.

Alabama has had an inconsistent year filled with ups and downs, but the talent is there. Considering the fact they would likely avoid Middleton, a matchup with USM becomes a lot more favorable in the 1-0 game should they get there. The Tide has been one of these teams that let a handful of games slip away from them, but they usually step it up in the tournament. Give me Bama to get it done. Assuming Vandy wins, Hattiesburg winner goes to Vandy in the Supers.

Regional Hosts on Upset Alert (in order)

#15 UCLA

#16 Southern Miss

#13 Coastal Carolina

#11 Clemson

#4 Auburn

#8 Oregon State

#7 Georgia

2 Seeds Most Likely to Win Regional (in order)

Alabama

Florida

NC State

UC Irvine

West Virginia

TCU

Oklahoma State

Kansas

Regional Longshots with Upside

USC Upstate

Fresno State

