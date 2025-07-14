The Baltimore catcher was one of the top two catchers drafted in most formats but has missed nearly a month of action with a strained left oblique. His absence is expected to continue into the second half of the season, though he does plan on playing catch during the break. Pair the injury with an overall disappointing stat line of .227/.319/.372 with just eight home runs, 20 RBI and 31 runs scored and it's easier to see why Rutschman earned this dubious honor.

The Yankees right-hander didn't throw a single meaningful pitch after it was determined he would need Tommy John surgery just weeks before the start of the regular season. The injury occurred late enough that Cole was drafted in some formats, leaving fantasy managers empty-handed. He plans to resume throwing in August, and there is hope is recovery will not drastically impact the 2026 campaign.

The break also means it's time for me to hand out my infamous MLB All-Scar selections for players whose seasons have been impacted by health issues. Your 2025 MLB All-Scars are…

American League All-Scar Team

1B- Triston Casas

The Red Sox first baseman saw his season end after just 29 games played. Casas suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee while trying to beat out a throw to first. Surgery was performed in early May though he remains on crutches. On the plus side, the procedure has a high return to play rate, and he has a chance at being available for Opening Day in 2026.

2B- Andres Gimenez

A pair of lower extremity injuries helped secure the Blue Jays infielder his spot on the AL team. He suffered a right quadriceps strain in May and missed nearly a month. He is currently out after spraining his opposite ankle and remains in a walking boot. He will have a chance to return after the break, but it is far from a certainty.

SS- Corey Seager

Seager's initial trip to the IL for a right hamstring strain lasted just 10 days. However, his return lasted a week as he aggravated the area and was back on the IL. He missed more than two weeks during the second stint. He is still putting up productive numbers, but the chances of another injury will linger.

3B- Alex Bregman

Speaking of recurring injuries. Bregman only just returned from the second major quadriceps injury of his career. His latest injury cost him 43 games for the Red Sox, a small improvement from the 69 games he missed during the 2021 season with a similar injury. Hopefully he can avoid any sort of recurrence and provide some stability to the front end of the Boston batting order.

OF- Yordan Alvarez

The Astros slugger had hoped the inflammation in his hand was minor, but a fractured fourth metacarpal was eventually discovered after it was not present on initial X-rays. He has not appeared in a game since May 4 and needed multiple injections in the area just as it appeared he was nearing a return. He will not be ready when the Astros resume their regular season, but an activation does once again appear on the horizon.

OF- Colton Cowser

The second Orioles player to appear on this roster, Cowser was unable to build on last season's success after suffering a fractured left thumb on an ill-fated headfirst slide. He missed more than two months of action despite avoiding surgery.

OF- Anthony Santander

A few minor issues kept the Blue Jays outfielder sidelined in the early stages of the season but a subluxed left shoulder has kept him out since May 29. A subluxation is also known as a partial dislocation, and Santander underwent a PRP injection to help treat the associated symptoms. Unfortunately, he has yet to swing a bat and was recently shifted to the 60-day IL.

National League All-Scar Team

SP- Corbin Burnes

Like Cole, Burnes will not pitch again this season after injuring the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow. Tommy John surgery was needed to address the problem, and he has begun his lengthy rehab process. The timing of Burnes' injury is an even bigger problem, as his recovery will cost him a significant portion of 2026 as well.

C- Tyler Stephenson

Both All-Scar catchers missed extended time with the same exact injury. Like Rutschman, Stephenson suffered a left oblique strain, though his injury occurred before the start of the regular season. The low-grade strain still cost him Cincinnati's first 33 games, extending into early May. Those lost outings make the 11 additional games missed to scheduled rest, hurt just a little bit more.

1B- Bryce Harper

There are other first basemen in the NL to miss more time, but the impact of Harper's three-week absence for wrist inflammation carries more weight. Plus, the flareup was eerily similar to the wrist injury that sent Harper into an extended slump during the 2024 season. He has shown signs of life recently but he also missed time with an elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch.

2B- Nick Gonzales

Gonzales earned his spot on the list on Opening Day. The Pirates infielder hammered a home run in the team's first contest but suffered a nondisplaced left ankle fracture while rounding the bases. He missed the team's next 60 games but has since returned and is contributing to the lone team in the NL Central below .500.

SS- Ezequiel Tovar

The Rockies have been historically bad with injuries playing a role in their poor performance. Tovar missed a month in the early portion of the season with hip injury that was slow to heal. Less than a month later he was placed back on the IL with an oblique strain. He has begun a rehab assignment and hopes to return following the break.

3B- Max Muncy

A recent injury vaulted Muncy into this spot. The Dodgers veteran suffered a bone contusion on his left knee following a collision at third base with Chicago's Michael Taylor. While the injury could have been significantly worse, Muncy is expected to miss at least six weeks of action.

OF- Ronald Acuna

It's probably not fair to place Acuna on the list given his impressive return from the second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear of his career. However, he did miss nearly two months to start the season and was drafted in the top 35 in most formats. His managers have been rewarded for their patience, but the time missed can't be ignored.

OF- Dylan Crews

Crews is another All-Scar who can thank an oblique injury for placing him on this list. The Nationals outfielder has not played since May 20 and only recently began throwing from the outfield. A return shortly after the regular season resumes is expected.

OF- Jordan Walker

Left wrist inflammation cost Walker two weeks in late May and early June, but the Cardinals outfielder is currently sidelined by a more serious issue. Walker underwent an appendectomy in late June and remains on a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield. He remains without a definitive timeline.

