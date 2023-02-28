3 Boston Red Sox Player Props To Bet Ahead Of The MLB Season

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

The start of the 2023 MLB season is less than a month away, as Opening Day for the Red Sox is March 30. In addition to MLB futures relating to team results, you can also bet on individual player props in a variety of categories on leading mobile sportsbooks such as Caesars Sportsbook. Here are 3 Boston Red Sox MLB player props to bet ahead of the MLB season.

First Boston Red Sox Player Prop To Bet Ahead Of The MLB Season

The over/under on home runs for Rafael Devers is set at 30.5 on Caesars Sportsbook. Devers should have no trouble hitting the over if he can stay healthy. The third baseman slugged 38 homers over 158 games played in 2021, then hit 27 across 141 games in 2022. His 21 games missed in 2022 were Devers' highest total over the past four seasons, and he was on a 31-home run, full-season pace.

Devers also hit 32 home runs in 2019 and was on a 31-homer, 162-game pace during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. In his early prime at age 26, Devers is more likely to improve his home run rate than decline from here. He also benefits from playing home games at Fenway Park, which ranked as the seventh-most hitter-friendly venue when it came to home runs in 2022.

Second Boston Red Sox Player Prop To Bet Ahead Of The MLB Season

Chris Sale has +8000 odds on Caesars Sportsbook to lead MLB in strikeouts in 2023. Sale has done so before, finishing as the league strikeouts leader in both 2015 and 2017. The lanky left-hander has thrown only 48.1 innings over the past three seasons, but Sale is now two full years removed from the Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire 2020 campaign.

If Sale can log a full season's worth of innings, he should be in contention for the league strikeouts crown, as he's averaged an exceptional 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings over the course of his career. Sale's fully healthy heading into 2023, and the Red Sox may have no choice but to ride him to stay in the playoff hunt given the underwhelming state of the rest of Boston's pitching staff.

Third Boston Red Sox Player Prop To Bet Ahead Of The MLB Season

Masataka Yoshida has +7500 odds on Caesars Sportsbook to lead MLB in runs scored after the Red Sox signed him to a five-year, $90 million contract this past offseason. Yoshida batted .336 or better in each of his last three seasons in Japan, and his contact skills make the 29-year-old outfielder a strong candidate to occupy one of the top few spots in Boston's batting order.

Boston ranked eighth with 4.54 runs per game in 2022, so Yoshida should get plenty of opportunities to score in the high-powered Red Sox offense if he can get on base consistently like he did in Japan. Like Devers, the Fenway Park effect should help Yoshida, as Boston's home venue had the fourth-highest park factor for runs scored in 2022.