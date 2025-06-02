Best Place to Catch a Home Run at Yankee Stadium

The Yankees are consistently near the top of the attendance leaderboard and are headed that direction again in 2025. That makes them one of the hottest baseball tickets of the summer, and RotoWire is here to help those attending MLB games in the Bronx to find the best seats to catch a home run ball.

We used data from the last five seasons, 2020-2024, to produce a heat map of the most common landing spots for home run balls at the park, including the right field main level and bleacher, left field main level and bleachers, Monument Park, and both the home and visitor bullpens.

We'll break it all down for our readers; these stats are also useful for spotting MLB betting trends, especially for prop bets.

Bullpen Sections

The visitor's bullpen is the least frequent landing spot for long balls, accounting for only 15 home runs in the past five full seasons, or 1.5%. Seating around the visitor's bullpen is four total sections in left-center field and is 399 feet over the fence. Making it even more difficult to catch a ball is that the bullpen is directly on the opposite side of the wall, meaning homers must clear the fence and the bullpen to reach any fans.

The home bullpen is a similar story, though it accounts for a slightly larger rate of home runs at 5.2% (52 total home runs). That comes as somewhat of a surprise because it is located in right-center field, more of a traditional spot for left-handed power. However, it is 14 feet shorter to clear the fence than the visitor's bullpen, helping to explain the discrepancy.

Overall, these seats offer good value to get into the park by starting at just $30.80, but they aren't the tickets to buy for those hunting for homers to go along with the latest Yankees World Series odds.

Monument Park

Monument Park is one of the most iconic portions of Yankee Stadium and is in straightaway center field. As is almost always the case, that is the deepest portion of the park at 408 feet. Straightaway center features the Pepsi Lounge and other high-end seating with tickets that are among the most expensive and hardest to obtain at Yankee Stadium.

The odds of catching a ball in this area don't increase significantly relative to the bullpen sections, as only 3.9% and 39 total home runs have landed in this area in the last five years. The Monument Park section of Yankee Stadium is a must-visit for any Yankee or MLB fan and offers a great fan experience with food and merchandise, but it's not the place if you're a fan seeking a home run ball while you're in New York, where legal online sports betting operators thrive and sportsbook promos can be available.

Field Level + Bleacher Seats

The Field Level and Bleacher Seats have several advantages over the other sections we've already covered. The first is their distance from home plate. These sections cover from the right-field line to the bullpen and span from 314 feet to the foul pole and progressively increase to 385 feet as the wall moves closer to center field. They also cover from the left-field line to the visiting bullpen, spanning from 318 feet to 399, again progressively increasing as the sections move toward center field. In other words, these are the shortest areas to clear the fence, particularly directly down the line, and are some of the easiest places to go yard around the league. There's a reason the wall down the right-field line is known as the "short porch."

The other advantage these sections have is the number of sections and seats they include. While most of the categories of the field we've covered to this point have between two and four seating sections, the right field lower level and bleachers cover 22 total sections and 20 in the analogous left field sections.

Finally, fans in these sections can be just feet away from the playing field. The infamous Jeffrey Maier incident from the 1996 ALCS occurred at the old Yankee Stadium, but the new Yankee Stadium maintains the same layout, and fans remain directly on the opposite side of the wall of the playing field.

As a result of these factors, it should come as no surprise that these sections are the most common for home run balls to land. The right field sections have been the landing spot for 53% of home runs (525) from 2020-24, with left field slightly lower at 36.3% (360 total).

The lower or field-level sections in these areas can be pricey, with upcoming games against the Guardians in early June having tickets available for $107.50 in left field and $118.50 in right field. Consider it a home run tax, as these are by far the likeliest places for a home run ball to land. For those hoping for some deep home runs, the Main Level seats (second deck) drop down to around $30. MLB player props wagers could be of interest for those who love home runs.

Conclusion

Tracking down a home run ball at Yankee Stadium won't come cheap, though it is pretty clear where fans have the best chance of doing so. The right and left field "Field Levels" and "Main Levels" have been the landing spot for 86.3% of the home run balls in the past five seasons. Tickets range from $107 to $118, with the pricier range coming in right field – the most likely destination for a dinger at Yankee Stadium.

