MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn keys on the total in three games Sunday, including a pair of head-to-head matchups featuring All-Star starting pitchers.

Top MLB Betting Picks for July 20: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 1-2 ( -0.80 units) (parlays will not count for or against record, but will for units)

Season 90-95-1 (-8.46 units)

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Sunday, be sure to check out these key betting numbers.

Watch the heat, as always, in outdoor parks for totals.

Home Favorites - Phillies -175 vs Angels, Dodgers -155 vs Brewers

Road Favorites - Twins -235 at Rockies, Tigers -200 at Rangers

Totals - Twins/Rockies 10.5-11.0, Rays/Orioles 9.0-9.5, Yankees/Braves 9.5

Tigers/Rangers 6.5, Red Sox/Cubs 6.5, Astros/Mariners 6.5

Line Movement - Phillies -18, White Sox -21, Brewers -20, Diamondbacks -23, Tigers -68

Bullpen Rankings (updated 7/1/25; xFIP, K/9, BB/9, HR/9 Last 30 Days)

Top 10 (Braves, Orioles, Padres, Astros, Brewers, Rays, Rangers, Pirates, Cardinals, Twins). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Nationals, Phillies, Reds, Blue Jays, Rockies, Mariners, Angels, Tigers, Guardians, White Sox). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on the F5 inning lines.

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Betting Insights

Two of my favorite pitchers are going in this series finale with Astros All-Star RHP Hunter Brown and Mariners All-Star RHP Bryan Woo. I cannot go against my boy Brown, and I love Woo in Seattle, so we are going to roll with another UNDER.

Woo's home splits are the key here as he has a 1.80 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 2025, while he had an impressive 2024 home split of 2.47 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP. This guy just does not allow baserunners at T-Mobile Park.

If you want to get a little frisky, take a look at some alternative game scores through five innings like 0-0, 1-0. (DraftKings +900 on 0-0, +1000 on 1-0 either side)

MLB Best Bets: Astros/Mariners UNDER 6.5 runs (FanDuel -105)

Cincinnati Reds vs New York Mets Best Bets and Predictions

I am going to roll with another UNDER based on the two starting pitchers not being "household" names. Reds All-Star LHP Andrew Abbott has been a go-to-guy for me just about all season, and Mets All-Star LHP David Peterson has been solid for a year now.

Both of these teams are averaging about 8.6 runs combined in their last 10 games, so when you add in two solid starting pitchers, going low on the total looks like the play in this one.

MLB Best Bets: Reds/Mets UNDER 8 runs (FanDuel -105)

New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves Best Bets and Predictions

Yankees LHP Marcus Stroman is a washed pitcher, and he has been for some time. The Yankees have to roll him out there because of all their injuries in the rotation. The Braves are averaging 5.4 runs in their last 10 games.

This game is probably going to fly over the total, but I will lean on the Braves and their offense in this one.

The other issue for the Yankees is that their bullpen has been taxed, which will also lead to the Braves being able to have a lot of scoring opportunities.

MLB Best Bets: Braves OVER 5.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +125)

MLB Picks Sunday Recap