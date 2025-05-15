College Baseball Picks: Thursday, May 15

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Best Bets Today: Texas vs Oklahoma Preview

Like a vintage Dominic Toretto quote, it's "one last ride" for the regular season finale in college baseball. It's been a big year for Johnny V, but it's not even close to being over as the best part hasn't even happened yet.

This is the week where the desperate bubble teams do everything they can to convince the committee to give them a spot. Teams will be looking to lock up hosting spots. It's going to be crazy. We have a ton of bomb matchups, but I got what we need.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best baseball betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Oklahoma vs Texas Odds

Texas Longhorns (+120) @ Oklahoma Sooners (-154) | Total: N/A

These two teams have been Big 12 titans for a while, until they transferred to the SEC. In their inaugural years, both have had a lot of success, with Texas having just a bit more. The Longhorns have pretty much locked up a top-eight hosting seed regardless of this week's outcome, but the current number-three team would like to correct the horrific play of the last two weeks. Meanwhile, the Sooners have also unraveled lately, losing two of their last three series.

Kyson Witherspoon's Dominance: A Deep Dive into His Stellar Season

Kyson Witherspoon is back on the bump. I've highlighted him several times this year, and I never get tired of it. This is not only the best RHP in the sport this year, but you can make a case he's been the best arm in the nation. If not, he's definitely top three. Coming off his worst outing of the season at a Kentucky team trying to right the ship after being swept at Miss State, Witherspoon allowed four earned over five innings.

The kid who may be a top-five - if not top 10 - pick this summer has blossomed as a legitimate superstar in 2025 to bolster his "ace" level pitching caliber. His 2.45 ERA, 104 K/19 BB in 77 innings, and .190 OBA have been the fruits of his labor. But the crazy thing is, Kyson has been miles better at home this year. In Norman, he's got a 1.05 ERA and .147 OBA with 57 K/10 BB in 42.2 IP, compared to a road 4.94 ERA. He's seeing a Horns lineup that's been one of the bigger disappointments in 2025.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a generous welcome offer.

Texas Longhorns' Offensive Struggles: Can They Bounce Back?

As a believer of Texas all year, it hurts me that this lineup has been bad pretty much the entire year. These last two weeks, the Horns have fallen apart, losing to Arkansas and Florida, going 1-5 in the process. Everything has melted. But the offense only mustered eight runs against the Gators and nine runs against the Hogs... in an entire three-game weekend! Superstar Max Belyeu should be returning very soon, but it doesn't help them for this weekend.

Witherspoon should carve them up like a turkey. Everybody else has! The Texas offense strikes out a ton (9.3 times per game), and only has a few consistent contributors. Ethan Mendoza (.332 avg/.927 OPS) and Rylan Galvan (.305 avg/1.124 OPS/14 HR) been the best. It's odd because there's so much talent, but rarely consistency. Kyson is almost always a smash play, so this is no different.

The pitching staff was Texas's strength all year, which was winning them every series through sheer dominance. But when ace Jared Spencer went out a few weeks ago, it all changed. Everybody had to move up a spot, and it caused disarray. Ruger Riojas was bumped from the Sunday role to Friday role and proved to be an utter disaster. They have yet to list a pitcher, but my guess (and recommendation) would be Saturday guy Luke Harrison getting moved up. The only issue is he would be asked to move up two days instead of one, which is a difficult turnaround.

Oklahoma Sooners' Speed and Strategy: The Key to Victory

In any case, the OU offense has been odd this year. A lot of hit or miss. It's an okay lineup with subpar power, but great speed. The staple of this team since Reggie Willits joined is run, run, and run some more. The 104 bases (127 attempts) have provided the juice for this offense. They don't have many big bats, but Easton Carmichael is definitely a big bat. His .318 avg and 13 homers pace the team. It's hard to know what you'll get on a night to night basis, but there's some gas in the tank.

The Horns staff is pretty deep, so it may be a bullpen game, but I can't truly handicap it until I know. Ultimately, I see this likely being a low scoring game, so an under is in play. But I like Kyson in a bounce back spot with a solid price.

Pick: Oklahoma ML -154 (DK)

To get the rest of my unlimited College Baseball Slate, join here.