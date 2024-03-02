College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Saturday, March 2

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Picks: Saturday, March 2

Friday was a strong showing for your boy. DBU pulled out a SWEATY W against that pesky Arizona team. And Georgia was dog-walking G Tech, but for some ridiculous reason, they are making it seem like the game won't count after vicious rain forced the game to be stopped just three outs shy of it being an official contest. I've never had that happen to me, so I'm unsure if it will be played. I guess that's a void?

Saturday has a lot of plays happening, but I'm focusing on one.

Parlay: Texas A&M/TCU +108

The Texas teams both won on Friday with TCU being much more dramatic. After blowing a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth with their "star" closer Ben Abledt on the mound, they collapsed for a three run inning, eventually walking it off 9-8 in the bottom of the 11th.

The Frogs should be throwing stud sophomore Kole Klecker, who has struggled a bit thus far with his 6.14 ERA and 13 hits allowed in two starts. TCU will see an Arizona State team that is no slouch, but is beatable (lost to Texas A&M). It's a simple cap that consists of a pitcher overdue for a turnaround and a strong offense that has at least nine runs in five weekend games to kick off the season. The 10-0 TCU team has had a knack for coming back, but this should be one where they can build on a big lead.

The Aggie offense was quiet after the third inning against the Sun Devils in their 4-0 victory. The pitching for A&M was a huge question mark coming into the season, and while it's early, the staff has been sensational allowing only 10 runs in nine games. It will be righty junior transfer Tanner Jones, who has only thrown two innings this season. Jones was decent at Jacksonville State last season with a 4.67 ERA and 84 K's in 79 innings of work. The USC offense has been far from a dream team, so I expect this TAMU staff to hold it down once again.

The lineup for the Aggies consists of boppers like Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery, two likely first-rounders in this and next year's draft. With a bunch of other contributors, I expect them to jump all over a tired USC pitching staff that went 11 innings on Friday.

You could do a lot worse than backing two top-25 teams from Texas against works-in-progress from the PAC 12. This is college baseball, and crazy things happen, but this is a strong play for your Saturday card.