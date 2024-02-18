College Baseball Picks Today: Oregon vs. Texas Tech

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Bets: Sunday, February 18

The weekend has been a bit zig and zag. UCSB put on a clinic on how to lose on Saturday. With the supposedly "elite" bullpen's first chance to impress this season by holding a late lead in a tight game against a good team, they failed.

The picks I have been giving out here have been missing, but the overall card has been profitable. You'll see my entire card every weekend on my twitter @_JohnnyVTV.

It's only going to be one play today to end the weekend off on a high note.

Oregon Ducks (-115) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-115)

I haven't written up either team yet, so I wanted to diversify the articles. The Red Raiders are a team I think is a tad overrated. There's definitely some upside, but a lot of holes in their game as a team. With that being said, I believe they are the better team. Jack Washburn gets the ball on Sunday afternoon to face an Oregon lineup that had trouble with Oklahoma on Friday, and struggled for a while against Baylor yesterday.

While the Ducks are a solid team with an okay offense, Washburn has been good in limited action over his last two seasons. He's coming off an injury that kept him out of 2023, so there could be a bit of unpredictability, but the kid is capable. Combining his collegiate career at Oregon State and Ole Miss, Washburn managed a 3.43 ERA in 40 appearances across 78.2 innings. I could see Washburn come back with four strong innings to keep his team in the game.

Oregon has yet to announce their starter, and since coaches sometimes won't do so until like five minutes before the opening pitch, there's no point in speculating. What I do know is these Ducks pitchers haven't seen as good of an offense this weekend as they will on Sunday. The Red Raiders feature a pair of tantalizing boppers in Gavin Kash and Kevin Bazzell, who combined for 36 jimmy jacks and 146 RBI's in 2023. There are a couple other guys in this offense that complement the studs nicely. We're seeing a pick'em line when one side clearly has the advantage.

I won't be a huge Texas Tech fan this year, but there will certainly be spots to pick them. Red Raider, Red Raider, mash me a couple TATERS!

Pick: Texas Tech ML -115

