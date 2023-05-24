Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Erik on DraftKings: DFS & Betting Leans for Wednesday, May 24th (Video)

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
May 24, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Erik Halterman joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his DFS and betting picks for Wednesday's slate of games. Easy E likes pitchers Zac Gallen and Joe Ryan as bets to win tonight.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
