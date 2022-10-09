FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

There could have been four MLB games Sunday. Instead, there's only one. The Mets avoided being swept on Saturday to set up a decider against the Padres. We have Chris Bassitt versus Joe Musgrove, and a single-game contest on FanDuel.

The rules go as follows: You have $35,000 to allot to five players, none of which are pitchers. Your MVP is worth two times the points. Your Star is worth 1.5 times the points. Then you have your three utility players. Here is one potential lineup that works for me.

MVP

Pete Alonso, NYM vs. SD ($9,000): Alonso is not merely a power hitter, though he did hit 40 homers this season. He also posted a .271 average and produced an .880 OPS against righties. Musgrove is a righty, but same-handed bats hit him better with a .254 average. He also managed a 3.58 FIP.

STAR

Starling Marte, NYM vs. SD ($7,000): Marte returned for the playoffs after a .292 with 16 homers and 18 stolen bases over 118 games. In his first year as a Met, he registered an .874 OPS. Marte is also a righty and Musgrove has struggled against them more this season, as previously noted.

UTILITY

Brandon Drury, SD at NYM ($7,000): Drury ended up in the lineup mostly by how the salaries panned out. He did crush 28 homers and slugged .492 this year. Bassitt posted a 3.65 FIP in 2022 with a career mark of 3.66. While Drury does better against lefties, he boasts power and maybe a southpaw will find his way to the mound.

Jake Cronenworth, SD at NYM ($6,500): It wasn't a great campaign for Cronenworth, but he entered the playoffs with an .820 OPS from the final two weeks. His issues were mostly at Petco Park as the southpaw managed a .773 road OPS. I mention he's a lefty as because lefties produced a .247 against Bassitt, which is better than the .224 he allowed to righties.

Mark Canha, NYM vs. SD ($6,000): Canha posted a .266 average and .367 OBP. As a righty, he favored facing his fellow right-handers with a .790 OPS. Throw in Musgrove's lesser performances against righties and Canha's a good way to fill out your lineup with some upside at this salary.

