MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Jeff on VSiN: MLB Playoff Futures at The Break (Video)

Jeff on VSiN: MLB Playoff Futures at The Break (Video)

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
July 13, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson joins VSiN to talk MLB Playoff futures. Should Jeff move on the Padres? The Dodgers have some concerning flaws. Who will the buyers and sellers be at the trade deadline? Watch for all of Jeff's MLB advice. 

Segment was filmed July 11th, 2023 at VSiN Studios, live at the Circa in downtown Las Vegas. Go here to learn more about VSiNThe Sports Betting Network.   

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: By Popular Demand
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: By Popular Demand
Mock First-Year Player Draft
Mock First-Year Player Draft
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phillies and Giants lead the way
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phillies and Giants lead the way
Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, July 12
Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, July 12
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Rough Week for Angels
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Rough Week for Angels
MLB All Star Game Expert Picks
MLB All Star Game Expert Picks