Jeff on VSiN: MLB Playoff Futures at The Break (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson joins VSiN to talk MLB Playoff futures. Should Jeff move on the Padres? The Dodgers have some concerning flaws. Who will the buyers and sellers be at the trade deadline? Watch for all of Jeff's MLB advice.

Segment was filmed July 11th, 2023 at VSiN Studios, live at the Circa in downtown Las Vegas. Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.