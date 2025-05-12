Top MLB Betting Picks for May 12: Guardians, Cardinals, and Royals Lead the Way

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 12

We had a bit of bad luck last week with Spencer Schwellenbach going over his K prop by .5, and the tight pitcher's duel that was predicted was ruined by a game-tying homer in the ninth and a bunch of runs in extras. Ah well, such is baseball, and we soldier on. Today, I get to digest the entire slate of an abnormally large Monday schedule and I have three games I really like today, all of which have excellent value. Let's get those units back!

Top MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 12

Cleveland Guardians vs Milwaukee Brewers Betting Analysis

The pitching matchup (Peralta vs Lively) does favor the Brewers. However, Milwaukee is having a hard time scoring runs of late. Over their last 10 games, the Brewers are hitting .181 as a team and have been outscored by 21 runs in that span. Cleveland is also 12-7 at home while Milwaukee is just 8-14 on the road. All of those factors outweigh whatever advantage Peralta has over Lively, which gives excellent value on the home Guardians.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds and Predictions

I'll be honest, I'm shocked at this line. The Cards have won three straight on the road while both teams are playing very well of late (PHI is 7-3 in their last 10, outscoring opponents by 17 runs; STL is 8-2 and outscoring opponents by 14 runs). Both starters have been outstanding to start the year and for the opening of a three game series, I expected this line to be much closer. I love the value on the visitors in this one.

The Royals are one of the hottest teams in baseball while the Astros are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. On paper, this pitching match up is very close and, in my opinion, the talent level greatly favors the Royals. I think the line is just about where it should be, I just think KC is the better team right now in a coin-flip game.

