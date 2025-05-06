Best MLB Prop Bets Today: Tuesday, May 6

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Props: Bet on Crawford, Tucker & Devers to Shine Today



Tuesday brings us another fully loaded slate in MLB and we're riding with the best player props for this slate. We're backing three elite hitters for this one, including one that's currently riding the longest hitting streak in the majors.

Top MLB Player Props for Tuesday's Slate

Seattle Mariners vs. The Athletics: J.P. Crawford over 1.5 total bases, +160 @ bet365

Crawford is currently going through the longest hitting streak in all of baseball, as the star infielder has hit safely in 13 games in a row while slashing .385/.467/.577 across that stretch. He got on base four times Monday after going 2-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored, and he's also got on base two or more times in five of his last seven appearances. One of the hottest players in the league over the last few weeks, Crawford will aim to wreak havoc once again in the second game of the series against the Athletics. On the season, the shortstop has hit .294 with an .821 OPS -- which would be a career-high mark -- across 134 plate appearances.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Kyle Tucker to hit over 0.5 home runs, +390 @ bet365

Tucker has been one of the driving forces for the Cubs this season, and the play of the star outfielder has been one of the big reasons why the Cubs not only lead the NL Central but also sport the league's best offense -- and by a wide margin -- entering Tuesday's slate. Tucker went hitless in the series opener Monday after going 0-for-4 with a walk, but prior to that outing he was on a four-game hitting streak while going yard twice over that span. Tucker has nine homers in 168 plate appearances this season, and he could be a solid bet to reach double-digit homers in this one. Only three players have recorded more homers than Tucker so far in the NL this season.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox: Rafael Devers to record over 1.5 total bases, +115 @ bet365

Devers might have gone hitless in his last appearances, but there's no question that he's been one of the most productive and consistent hitters in an underwhelming Red Sox team over the last two weeks. Devers went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's series finale against the Twins, and that performance snapped an eight-game hitting streak in which he hit .429 with a 1.300 OPS. Having recorded five multi-hit performances over that stretch, and knowing he totaled at least two bases in each of those eight outings, there's no question Devers has a good shot at repeating those numbers once again. Devers is hitting .291 with a .914 OPS since the beginning of April.

MLB Picks Recap