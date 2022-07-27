MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Today: Expert MLB Picks and MLB Player Props for Wednesday, July 27

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today at FanDuel Sportsbook: MLB Bets and MLB Player Props for Wednesday, July 27

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco has dug into FanDuel Sportsbook to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article: 2-2 (-0.20 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 49-55-4 (-12.73 RW Bucks)

With an all-day slate Wednesday, I'm focused on one matchup in each league and relying on two strong starters to miss plenty of bats on the way to wins.

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

Starting Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Cole Irvin

Javier is putting up the gaudiest strikeout numbers of his career, and he's been at his best on the road in that regard with a 13.5 K/9 across 34 innings. The right-hander has at least seven strikeouts in four of his last five starts alone, with three of those tallies hitting double digits. Javier has hit the strikeout mark in seven starts overall, and he's facing an A's team that has just an MLB-low .196 average, .609 OPS and .269 wOBA against righties at home since June 1, along with a 24.4 percent strikeout rate and -18.0 wRAA. Oakland is also last in all of baseball with an average of 6.4 hits and 2.8 runs per home game.

Irvin has undoubtedly enjoyed a very strong season by certain metrics and has stymied the Astros to the tune of a 2.04 ERA in 17.2 innings across three starts. However, when a lineup the caliber of Houston's gets multiple looks at a pitcher within a relatively condensed period of time, trouble is eventually bound to ensue. Additionally, some of Irvin's peripheral numbers – not to mention his career body of work – imply some regression could be in order, as he has a 10.1 percent barrel rate allowed, along with a .261 xBA, .465 xSLG, .329 xwOBA and 4.51 xERA. And, it's worth noting Houston has given southpaws plenty of trouble on the road, a split in which the Astros sport a .336 wOBA, 6.6 wRAA and .771 OPS since June 1.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Astros at Athletics

Javier 7+ Strikeouts and Astros to Win (+105) for 2 RW Bucks

Moneyline/Total Runs Parlay: Astros/Under 7.5 runs (+175) for 1 RW Buck

Check out RotoWire's parlay optimizer and parlay calculator for more insights on how to build your best parlay bets.

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

Starting Pitchers: Braxton Garrett vs. Luis Castillo

Garrett is enjoying a solid season overall despite sometimes being the victim of poor run support, as he's carrying just a 2-3 record into Wednesday's start despite having pitched to a 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, .240 xBA and .300 xwOBA. The left-hander has given up more than three earned runs just twice in nine starts, but he could have a tricky matchup on his hands against the righty-heavy Reds lineup. Garrett has allowed a .262 average, .776 OPS and .338 wOBA to right-handed hitters, and Cincy has a .268 average, .798 OPS, .350 wOBA and 10.9 wRAA against southpaws at home since June 1.

Castillo could well be making his final start in a Reds uniform with the trade deadline around the corner, which could well give him an extra level of motivation. The veteran right-hander has been outstanding most of the season despite also frequently suffering from a lack of offensive support, as he boasts a 2.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .222 xBA and .283 xwOBA coming into Wednesday, not to mention a career-low 0.6 HR/9. Castillo has also recorded at least six strikeouts in nine of 13 starts, and the Marlins have just a .285 wOBA and a -10.3 wRAA against righties on the road in the last month.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Reds

Reds -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-115) for 1.15 RW Bucks

Castillo 6+ Strikeouts and Reds to Win (+150) for 1 RW Buck

RotoWire has a full list of MLB player props to help bettors find the best odds on those wagers.

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Javier 7+ Strikeouts and Astros to Win (+105) for 2 RW Bucks

Moneyline/Total Runs Parlay: Astros/Under 7.5 runs (+175) for 1 RW Buck

Reds -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-115) for 1.15 RW Bucks

Castillo 6+ Strikeouts and Reds to Win (+150) for 1 RW Buck

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Be sure to utilize our MLB odds page to find the most up-to-date lines before placing your bets.