MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks for Angels at Yankees for Thursday, August 8

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks for Angels @ Yankees for Thursday, August 8

Welcome back to my cozy corner of the baseball world, a spot where I find a single game to break down and pinpoint bets that will fatten our wallets. Last Thursday, despite going 2-4, Jake Burger failed to go yard and give us the long shot for a very nice day. Hopefully, you were able to get down on some of Burger's other player props that came through with his nice day at the plate. Today, we head to the Bronx to have a look at public favorites getting far too much respect from the books.

One of the best sportsbook promos available on the market can be found at BetMGM. New users who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code will be offered a first-time bonus bet worth up to $1,500.

Angels at Yankees Best Bets

Yes, the Yankees are one of the best teams in baseball and are getting Giancarlo Stanton back at the right time. And yes, the Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout-less Angels are as bad as one would expect, which, on the surface, is why today's line is where it is. However, a deeper look into this matchup tells a story, particularly on the hill. Tyler Anderson takes the mound for L.A. and has fared very well against the vaunted New York lineup over 60 at-bats, a solid sample size. Anderson has held Yankees bats to a .217 average and .635 OPS and, perhaps most impressively, has given up just one home run in those 60 at-bats. Anderson has also given up one, zero, one, one and one earned run in his last five road starts, striking out 31 over 34 innings in those starts. In comparison, Yankees starter Nestor Cortes has struggled over his last four starts, giving up 18 earned runs in 18.2 innings. Those numbers include a clunker against Tampa Bay in his last home start on July 20 where he gave up eight hits and six earned runs in 4.1 innings. Those polarizing stats tell me there is big value on the Angels tonight.

MLB Pick for Angels at Yankees

LAA ML +210 (@ BetRivers)

With the analysis above highlighting the pitchers, one may think my lean for the total of 8.5 would be towards the under. However, 10 of the Yankees' last 12 games and four of the last five Angels victories have gone over this total. If we think the Angels are worth a Moneyline bet (and we do), then a correlating play on the over is the appropriate move here, particularly when we consider Cortes' recent struggles.

The best sports betting sites are always offering sportsbook promos to entice sports bettors. This BetRivers bonus code offers users a second-chance bet bonus worth up to $500. Make sure to check for the best MLB odds before placing any bet.

MLB Pick for Angels at Yankees

LAA/NYY OVER 8.5 Runs +100 (@ FanDuel)

Finally, we come to the player prop section, which is my favorite deep dive in this space. Unfortunately, Tyler Anderson's strikeout prop has made this a pretty easy selection given the previous analysis. I suppose it is fortunate to have a bet with good value stand out, but I digress. In addition to the numbers above, Anderson has struck out 35 over his last five starts, making the over at plus-money an easy selection. For those feeling a little froggy, I'd suggest this bet for a full unit at 5.0 and 5.5 with half-unit bets on 6.0. Even 6.5, if you can find them (and depending on where your bankroll sits, of course). Money management is always the top priority in sports betting, wager responsibly. If you have the stack, though, have some fun with this one.

MLB Pick for Angels at Yankees

Tyler Anderson OVER 4.5 Strikeouts +108 (@ FanDuel)

MLB Best Bets Recap for Angels at Yankees