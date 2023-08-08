MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Mets vs. Cubs, Aug. 8

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props

Mets vs. Cubs, Aug. 8

With a doubleheader upcoming, there are 16 games scheduled to be played across baseball on Tuesday. One of them is a matchup between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs that has some interesting wagering options. Let's highlight three of them that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 24-22 (-3.42 units)

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Best Bets

The Cubs could score plenty of runs in this game with Carlos Carrasco scheduled to take the mound for the Mets. He has been a disaster, giving up 23 runs (21 earned) across 15.1 innings in his last four starts. He didn't exactly face difficult lineups, either, with three of his opponents being the White Sox, Nationals and Royals. All three of those teams rank inside the bottom 11 in baseball in runs scored.

With the potential for the Cubs to score a lot of runs in this matchup, Ian Happ has a favorable opportunity to cross home plate at least one time. Over his last 15 games, he has a .406 OBP and a .618 slugging percentage. That helped him score at least one run in 12 games.

Game Focus Best Bet Mets vs. Cubs:

Ian Happ over 0.5 runs scored (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Since coming off the IL, Dansby Swanson is 16-for-57 (.281) with a whopping .702 slugging percentage over 16 games. He normally bats fifth for the Cubs, which is a favorable spot within their lineup. In front of him are Nico Hoerner, Happ and Cody Bellinger, who are all adept at getting on base. He also has protection behind him in Jeimer Candelario and Christopher Morel.

With his hot streak and stellar teammates around him, Swanson has at least two combined hits, runs and RBI in 10 of those 16 games. Given Carrasco's struggles, Swanson is in an excellent position to reach that total again.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Dansby Swanson over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-155 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Carrasco is struggling mightily, as he hasn't made it past 4.2 innings in three of his last four starts. He generally doesn't pitch deep into games, logging five or fewer innings in eight of his last 10 starts. During that 10-start span, he gave up at least four runs six times. Combine his lackluster performance with a Mets bullpen that was weakened at the trade deadline, and the Cubs have the potential to score early and often.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Cubs over 3.5 runs first seven innings (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

MLB Game Focus Best Bets for Mets vs. Cubs:

