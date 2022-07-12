MLB Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks for Tuesday, July 12

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: MLB Expert Bets for Tuesday, July 12

Last Article's Record: 4-1 +3.25

Season Record: 112-109-2 +19.35

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

I am a big proponent in riding streaks and will continue to do that with the Braves. They have a decided edge in pitching and hitting tonight against the Mets. Spencer Strider is looking like a future ace with 12 and 11 strikeouts in his last two starts.

The Braves have averaged 4.9 runs per game in their last 14 vs. allowing 3.0, so the value is all on laying -1.5 and the run line. vs. laying -182 on the money line. The Mets have averaged 3.6 runs vs. allowing 3.2 in their last 14. There is also a very strong trend on the UNDER in Braves games at home. The UNDER is 13-4 in their last 17 (13-3 in their last 16 at home) and they are 11-6 SU in those games.

Braves -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +110)

Braves/Mets UNDER 8.5 runs for 1.15 RW buck (BetMGM -115)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

The Giants are just 3-7 in their last 10 and 13-17 in their last 30, but they are 15-2 in their last 17 at home against the Diamondbacks. Of course, they lost last night 4-3 so time to start a new streak. The Giants have come back to earth this year after a remarkable 2021 season, but when Logan Webb is on the mound at home I am always interested.

The Giants are the 2nd heaviest favorite on the slate at -215, but the run line is only -105 on DraftKings. Dallas Keuchel lives again as the Diamondbacks picked him up after the White Sox dumped him. The Giants lineup is struggling right now and is very weak on paper which makes me a little nervous laying -1.5, but with Webb able to limit Arizona and Keuchel on the opposite side, it should cash.

Giants -1.5 runs for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

I love wagering on games in which both teams are headed in opposite directions. The Astros are rolling, going 8-2 in their last 10 and 16-4 in their last 20, while the Angels are 2-8 in their last 10 and 11-19 in their last 30. The Angels just got swept by the Orioles while scoring just 10 runs in the four-game set.

Houston leads the season series 7-3, outscoring Los Angeles 51-30 and sweeping them last weekend 3-0 (21-4). I am surprised the money line is Houston -124 and plus money on the run line tonight.

Astros -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +130)

