MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 30

Monday slates always tend to be light, but we weren't even supposed to get games today. That's a blessing for us baseball fans because we have a doubleheader between the Mets and Braves to decide a Wild Card spot. We couldn't ask for anything more, and I can't wait to see these teams duke it out to see who advances. What's funny is that if they split, both clubs will advance, but if one is swept, the Arizona Diamondbacks will creep in over the swept team. It's going to be an abbreviated article because of that, but let's go ahead and get into it. We'll focus on the 1:10 p.m. ET Showdown slate for Monday.

Pitching

Spencer Schwellenbach, ATL vs. NYM ($11,400)

These teams need one win to reach the postseason, and Atlanta will lean on Schwellenbach to take care of business in Game 1. Risking a rookie in this type of spot is tough, but Schwellenbach has been remarkable this season. The righty has a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 rate. He's been even more dominant in the second half, allowing two runs or fewer in 11 of his last 14 starts while posting a 2.65 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 rate in that span. He's also got better home splits while generating a 0.64 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 rate in two seven-inning starts against the Mets.

Top Targets

Francisco Lindor, NYM ($9,600)

We trust the Atlanta bats more than the New York ones, but Lindor is the best option on the board. He has been the best shortstop in the National League since the opening month, collecting 24 homers and 23 steals over his last 96 games en route to a .377 on-base percentage (OBP) and .937 OPS in that span. He typically has better splits against lefties, but his .347 OBP against righties is much better than his .325 OBP against southpaws.

Matt Olson, ATL ($9,200)

Olson has been a major letdown after hitting 54 homers and recording 139 RBI last season, but he's returned to that form over these closing months. The first baseman has a .384 OBP and .975 OPS across his last 57 games, tallying 16 dingers and 54 RBI in that span. That's the slugger we expected to see all season. He has a .360 OBP and .891 OPS against righties over the last three years. The Braves also have the better matchup of the two teams, facing Tylor Megill's 3.98 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. In Megill's one start against Atlanta, he surrendered three dingers, with Olson connecting on one of those bombs.

Michael Harris, ATL ($8,800)

Harris has missed half of the season with different ailments, but he's been one of the best players in baseball in the final month. The outfielder went 3-for-5 on Sunday and now has a .379 batting average (AVG) and 1.189 OPS across his last 15 outings. That's why he's been hitting leadoff for the Braves, tallying a .288 AVG, .485 slugging rate (SLG) and .815 OPS against righties since his call-up. Not to mention, he has a .667 OBP and 1.667 OPS in his last three games against the Mets!

Bargain Bats

Jesse Winker, NYM ($5,400)

Winker has been in and out of the lineup recently, but he usually plays against righties. The Mets typically have him batting fifth or sixth in these circumstances, with Winker compiling a .379 OBP, .462 SLG and .841 OPS with the platoon advantage in his favor throughout his career. That pairs beautifully with his .360 career OBP and .804 OPS, making him a sneaky GPP option against a rookie righty.

Gio Urshela, ATL ($4,200)

Urshela has been a sneaky addition by Atlanta, playing nearly every day over the last month. That expanded role has led to one of the best stretches of his career, with Urshela accruing a .286 AVG and .871 OPS across his last 13 outings. That doesn't even include a homer on Sunday. He has homered in three of his last six outings. That sort of potential is difficult to find from a $4,200 player. He's a great pairing with some of the more expensive bats.

