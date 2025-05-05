This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Injury analysis can be tough, as I am reliant on players suffering some sort of an ailment in order to provide content. As a result, the type and quantity of injuries often dictates how much (or little) I have to write. The last week in baseball was chalked full of injuries, making the focus of this week's column quantity and less about in-depth analysis. So let's do a full Check Swings look around the MLB.

Mike Trout: The Angels outfielder hit the injured list after suffering a bone contusion to his twice surgically repaired left knee. While it's encouraging to hear the menisci and stabilizing ligaments are unaffected, the severity of bone contusions should not be ignored. Bone bruises occur when bone tissue is damaged but does not break. However, the body's natural healing response does not differentiate between a bone bruise and a fracture, repairing the injury site in a similar manner. Both injuries are repaired by specialized cells known as osteoblasts that create new bone tissue to fill in the gaps created by the injury. Over time the newly formed bone tissue will return to its original strength, but this process can take weeks to complete. Healing in the knee can take even longer based on the biomechanics of the joint. Fortunately, Trout is already reporting an improvement and hopes he can be back in the minimum amount of time. Despite the optimism, a multiweek absence should be expected, especially when you factor in his recent injury history.

Shota Imanaga: The Cubs lefty made an early exit from Sunday's start after suffering a left hamstring injury while covering first base. Imanaga is slated to undergo further testing on the area, but a mild-to-moderate strain seems likely. An IL stint seems like a foregone conclusion with the severity of the strain influencing how long that trip lasts.

Corbin Burnes: Burnes will skip his next start due to reported fatigue in his shoulder. The team is calling the injury "shoulder inflammation," and an MRI performed on the area did not reveal significant structural damage. The situation remains fluid but should gain a degree of clarity over the next few days. If Burnes is able to go through his normal routine leading up to his subsequent start, then he could very easily avoid the IL. If the shoulder remains an issue, the team will likely opt to place him on the IL and begin a more aggressive treatment plan. Those invested here must simply wait this out for a few days longer.

Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe: The Yankees infield is looking thin after Chisholm and Volpe both suffered injuries over the last week. Chisholm's ailment is the more serious of the two as he is expected to miss substantial time with an oblique strain. The injury was reported as a high-grade strain, meaning there is significant tearing of the involved muscle(s). The initial timeline for Chisholm is four to six weeks though a return on the latter end seems more realistic, and it wouldn't be surprising if his absence extended beyond that window. He will rest and recover now with an eventual return to baseball-specific activity that should provide more context about a possible return.

Volpe appears to have avoided a serious injury, though he remains day-to-day with his recent shoulder injury. The shortstop reported hearing a pop when he dove trying to get a grounder. Imaging on the shoulder did not discover any structural damage. Based on the limited info, it sounds like Volpe may have suffered a subluxation or partial dislocation. If all the surrounding soft tissue structures are intact, then he should be okay moving forward. He is expected to return Monday and bat sixth against the Padres.

Salvador Perez: Hip soreness forced the veteran out of the lineup for back-to-back games late last week. He returned on Sunday but in a designated hitter role. The Royals seem unconcerned about the injury and appear to be handing this like normal wear-and-tear. Look for him to remain in the DH role for a bit longer to buy him extra time to completely heal.

Tanner Bibee: Bibee's early exit on Sunday was the result of cramping in both his legs. The Guardians right-hander has battled cramps before, leaving a start last July with a similar issue. The team has downplayed the severity and does not feel he will miss his next slated start. Look for the medical team to focus on rehydration and any other possible underlying causes.

Triston Casas: Casas' season is over after he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon when running to first. The patellar tendon is the conjoined tendon of the quadriceps muscle and anchors onto the tibia. Additionally, the patella (kneecap) is embedded within the tendon, allowing it to move with motion at the joint. Surgery will be needed to address the tear with Casas staring at a lengthy recovery that is likely to impact his availability for the 2026 season. Despite the extended absence, the return to play rate is encouraging, and Casas should be able to return to a similar form.

Yordan Alvarez: The slugger has missed three of Houston's last four games with inflammation in his right hand. Injuries like this often impact a player's strength, limiting their grip at the plate. It seems likely Alvarez undergoes further testing to determine what exactly is causing the inflammation. He missed time in 2022 with a similar problem. Another missed game or two should be anticipated, though pinpointing the problem would go a long way for his long-term health and availability.

Tommy Edman: The Dodgers veteran landed on the IL with soreness in his right ankle. It sounds like Los Angeles is taking a conservative approach with this persistent pain to get a better idea of how to move forward. Hyeseong Kim was added to the active roster though he remains limited to a bench role for now. Kim did manage to collect a stolen base over the weekend after entering the game as a pinch runner.

