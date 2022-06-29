MLB Picks at FanDuel Sportsbook Today: Best MLB Bets for Wednesday, June 29

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Tonight: Free Expert MLB Picks for Wednesday, June 29

RotoWire.com's Juan Blanco has dug into the FanDuel Sportsbook to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article: 0-4 (-4.20 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 35-43-4 (-11.64 RW Bucks)

I'm putting my focus on two night games during Wednesday's all-day slate, focusing on a pair of left-handers that have enjoyed good seasons but that I think are targetable due to matchup tonight.

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Starting Pitchers: Kyle Wright vs. Ranger Suarez

Wright is finally looking like the pitcher Atlanta thought it was getting when investing a first-round pick in the 2017 first-year draft, as he enters with an 8-4 record, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 9.7 K/9 and 0.5 HR/9. The right-hander also posted a quality start against Philadelphia back on May 26 (6.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) and has sports a 3.10 ERA and tiny 0.3 HR/9 in 29 innings outside Truist Park, despite being saddled by an abnormally high .363 BABIP in that split.

Suarez has certainly been solid overall, as evidenced by his 6-4 record and serviceable 4.23 ERA. However, the left-hander has a .271 xBA after producing a career-low .205 figure last season, and he was knocked around by Atlanta for five earned runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings on the road May 25. Suarez has also had much more trouble at home overall – he's carrying a 1-3 record, 5.10 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 30 innings there – and current Atlanta bats have tormented him for a collective .390 average and 1.108 OPS in 39 career encounters while also posting a .369 wOBA and MLB-high 12.5 wRAA against left-handers on the road since May 1.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Phillies

The Pick: Braves -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-105) for 1.05 RW Bucks

Secondary Pick: Braves moneyline (-142) for 1.42 RW Bucks

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Starting Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. German Marquez

As good as Urias is most everywhere he takes the hill, he and Coors Field just don't mix very well. The left-hander was tagged for six runs on six hits over two innings there back on his first start of the season April 10, and he gave up four earned runs apiece there in two of three 2021 starts. Urias does come into Wednesday's start running very hot with a 1.54 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 in four June turns, but current Colorado bats own a collective .324/.359/.449 slash line against him in 139 career encounters. What's more, the Rockies have also tormented southpaws at home since May 1 for an MLB-high .318 average, .932 OPS, .401 wOBA and 24.6 wRAA.

Marquez was masterful at Coors last season with an 8-3 record and 0.8 HR/9, but he's regressed significantly there in 2022. The veteran righty has generated a 6.70 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 2.4 HR/9 in that split across 44.1 innings, although he did hold the Dodgers to an earned run across seven innings there back on April 9. Nevertheless, the Dodgers are second in runs per first five innings per road game (2.8) and fourth in runs per road game overall (5.0), while the Rockies are first in those categories with figures of 3.5 and 5.8, respectively.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Rockies

The Pick: Rockies +0.5 – 1st 5 innings (+116) for 1 RW Buck

Secondary Picks: Rockies moneyline (+166) for 1 RW Buck Over 6.5 total runs - 1st 5 innings (+100) for 1 RW Buck

Braves -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-105) for 1.05 RW Bucks

Braves moneyline (-142) for 1.42 RW Bucks

Rockies +0.5 – 1st 5 innings (+116) for 1 RW Buck

Rockies moneyline (+166) for 1 RW Buck

Dodgers-Rockies Over 6.5 total runs - 1st 5 innings (+100) for 1 RW Buck

