MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, Sept. 25

MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, Sept. 18

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

The RBI odds for this game look very attractive on DraftKings with most players getting around 2:1 for your money. I like Garver in this game because he's facing lefty Patrick Sandoval, who has an ERA of 5.79 over the last month (four starts). Garver has always done well against left-handed pitching with a .907 OPS this season after sporting a 1.025 OPS last season. He also has hit much better at home this season with an OPS over 100 points higher in Texas than on the road.

Best Player Prop For Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners



This will likely be the best pitching matchup of the night with Verlander facing the Mariners and Luis Castillo in Seattle. The Mariners have the second-highest strikeout rate against right-handed pitching (25.7 percent) and Verlander has had good success against this lineup in the past. The expected Mariners lineup has had 133 at-bats against Verlander and in that sample they've struck out 43 times (32.3 percent). I'd also sprinkle a little on the alternate strikeout prop of 10+ strikeouts, which you can get for +520 on Fanduel.

Best Player Prop For Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

This should be a low-scoring affair with Blake Snell facing off against Logan Webb. Webb has been dominant at home this season with a 2.37 ERA (0.97 WHIP) after posting 1.97 and 2.91 ERAs the previous two seasons. Snell has only given up two earned runs in his last five starts (32 innings), and has only one loss since the end of July. The Giants have the fifth-worst team wOBA against left-handed pitching (.302) while the Padres are in the bottom-half of the league as a team against right-handed pitching (.314 wOBA). Other sites have this line at 6.5 runs but with increased odds (+102) if you don't think you'll need the extra half-run and don't want to lay the juice.

Best Bets For San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

