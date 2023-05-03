MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Props for Wednesday, May 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Wednesday, May 3

Season: 17-24 -10.33 units

Prior Article: 1-3 -5.04 units

Last article was a tough one with two bad beats on the Marlins u3.5 runs (they scored 4 runs on 5 hits with 3 solo homers) and on the Padres u4 runs in which they scored 1 run in the 9th inning to just go over.

New York Mets at Detroit Tigers

Max Scherzer is back from his "sticky situation" that cost him 10 games and rest assured he is in "Mad Max Mode" starting tonight. The Mets are a whopping -210 road favorite on the money line, but just -125 on the run line. This Tigers lineup is already a bottom five in baseball and will probably be missing a couple of starters as they are playing a day/night doubleheader.

They are 3-3 against left-handed pitchers, but just 7-14 against right-handed pitchers.

The Mets get to face Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen and his 7.07 ERA along with 3 homeruns allowed in just 3 starts. Neither team is playing well with the Mets at 2-6 in their last 8 and the Tigers 3-7 in their last 10. But the pitching matchup is so drastic in favor of the Mets that I can see them winning handily.

MLB Best Bets for Mets at Tigers

Mets -1.5 runs for 3.75 units (DraftKings -125)

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

This game falls under an angle that I love to play on. In this case, there is a significant edge with starting pitchers on the Guardians (Shane Bieber vs. Clarke Schmidt) but a small moneyline and low total. In this instance, I do not look at taking the Guardians, but more expecting the Guardians to put up some runs or the Yankees to struggle scoring. The game total of 7.5 gets pushed down because of Bieber being the favorite. But also both offenses are struggling with the Guardians at 3.2 runs per game in their last 10 and the Yankees averaging 3.0 runs per game in their last 10.

Neither team is playing well with the Guardians are just 4-6 in their last 10 and the Yankees are just 3-7. Schmidt has an ERA of 6.84 this year, and in his last 7 he has allowed 7 homeruns with a 6.44 ERA.

MLB Best Bets for Guardians at Yankees

Guardians OVER 4 runs for 2.12 units (FanDuel -106)

at Tampa Bay Rays Pittsburgh Piratesat Tampa Bay Rays

The best team in baseball against the biggest surprise team in Game 2 of this series in Tampa on Wednesday night. Shane McClanahan and Mitch Keller have pitched great this season and the ballpark is one of the best pitchers' parks in baseball. Game 1 saw the Rays win 4-1 and I see a similar result in Wednesday's game as the Rays are 15-2 at home.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates at Rays

Rays -1.5 for 3.06 units (FanDuel -102)

Rays/Pirates UNDER 7.5 runs for 1.2 units (DraftKings -120)

at Boston Red Sox Toronto Blue Jaysat Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are 20-10 in their last 30 games to the OVER and 7-3 in their last 10. They can score with the best of them, but their starting pitching ERA is 2nd worst in baseball to Oakland.

Both games in this series have already gone over the total with a combined 13 and 11 runs.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Blue Jays/Red Sox OVER 9.5 runs for 1.05 units (DraftKings -105)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap