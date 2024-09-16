MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 16

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Baseball begins the week with 10 games on the schedule Monday. Let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some of the best options to consider on PrizePicks.

Ketel Marte, ARZ at COL: More Than 1.5 Total Bases

The Diamondbacks facing Antonio Senzatela at Coors Field is a matchup to attack. The Diamondbacks have not only scored the most runs in baseball, but they have scored 75 more runs than the next closest team, which is the Yankees. Senzatela is making his return from Tommy John surgery and is likely to be limited to around 70 pitches. For his career, he has a 4.41 FIP and a 1.44 WHIP.

Marte enters this matchup with a .916 OPS that is on pace to be the second-highest mark of his career. His 31 home runs are one away from tying his previous career high. With the potential for him to get at least five plate appearances on the road in this favorable hitting environment, look for Marte to finish with more than 1.5 total bases.

Corbin Carroll, ARZ at COL: More Than 1.5 Total Bases

Behind Senzatela is a Rockies bullpen that has the highest bullpen ERA and the highest bullpen WHIP in the majors. If he leaves the game early because of his pitch limit, the Diamondbacks' lineup is still in a favorable position to score in bunches. Carroll has been one of their hottest hitters, especially in the power department. Over his last 32 games, he has launched 10 home runs on his way to a .611 slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez, ARZ at COL: More Than 0.5 RBIs

Suarez has already recorded 95 RBI this season, putting himself in a favorable position to record at least 100 RBI in a season for the third time in his career. Over his last 13 games, he is 22-for-49 (.449) with seven home runs and three doubles. That helped him record 12 RBI during that stretch. In what has the potential to be a high-scoring game for the Diamondbacks, Suarez could receive multiple opportunities to drive in at least one run.

Nolan Schanuel, LAA vs. CWS: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

It has been a miserable season for the Angels filled with injuries and players underperforming. One of their young players who has been locked into an everyday role is Schanuel, who hasn't exactly been great with a .115 ISO and a .318 wOBA. He has at least been shown to have a good eye at the plate, posting an 11.4 percent walk rate and a 17.0 percent strikeout rate. However, he'll need to improve on his 26.1 percent hard-hit rate.

Since Schanuel doesn't strike out much, this is an interesting option for his matchup with Jonathan Cannon. Not only does Cannon have a 4.65 FIP and a 1.40 WHIP, he only has a 16.3 percent strikeout rate. Also working in Schanuel's favor is that Cannon has allowed a .362 wOBA to left-handed hitters. More than is the way to go here.

