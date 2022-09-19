MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, September 19

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Bets for Monday, September 19

RotoWire.com's Kevin Payne has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

After two bad weeks, I've followed those up with a 5-2 record over the last two Mondays heading in the right direction. There's a small slate of late game with only seven but there appears to be a few good picks out there to take advantage of.

Last Article's Record: 3-1

Season Record: 32-30

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera will be on the mound for the Marlins tonight and he's been very good this season with a 2.70 ERA that supported by a 1.08 WHIP. All of the Marlins' expected lineup hasn't had more than two plate appearances against him and typically that will favor the pitcher. Wade Miley is expected to be on the mound for the Cubs and while his numbers have been good, he'll face a lineup that's likely all right-handed hitters. I like taking whatever the over number is on Marlins scoring runs on Miley but my official pick will be to take the Marlins money line.

MLB Best Bets for Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins Money Line -138 FanDuel

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Alexander is expected to start for the Tigers tonight and that's excellent news for the Baltimore bats. Alexander has allowed nine home runs in his last six games (at least one home run in each game) and has seen his ERA balloon from 3.83 to 5.35 over that span of games. Anthony Santander should be hitting cleanup for Baltimore and thus, be in a good RBI spot. I liked both him getting 2+ bases tonight (+100) and the Over 0.5 RBI (+115) but will take the RBI prop given the slightly better odds. Don't hesitate to take both; Santander has a .898 OPS against left-handed pitching this season.

MLB Player Props for Tigers at Orioles

Anthony Santander Over 0.5 RBI +115, DraftKings, FanDuel

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

There's usually zero chance I don't wager on something on a game at Coors Field and tonight is no different. The expected Giants lineup has gone 17-for-54 (.314) against Chad Kuhl including three home runs. I'll fade Kuhl tonight and take the over on him giving up four or more earned runs in a game with an over/under of 11.5

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Giants at Rockies

Chad Kuhl Over 3.5 earned runs +115 DraftKings

