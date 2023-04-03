MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Monday, April 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets to Target for April 3

We have a bevy of betting options to sift through Monday with 15 games set to be played across baseball. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some appealing wagers to consider.

Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

There were plenty of concerns about the Red Sox's lineup heading into the season. They lost some key contributors from the last few seasons in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. They also are going to be without Trevor Story (elbow) until likely after the All-Star break. They do have some dangerous new faces, though, in Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner and Adam Duvall.

Last season, the Red Sox scored the sixth-most runs in baseball at home. They carried that over into the first series of this season, scoring exactly nine runs in each of their three games against the Orioles. Look for them to continue to score in bunches in a matchup against Johan Oviedo, who has a 4.34 ERA, 4.68 FIP and 1.43 WHIP over 143 career innings.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox vs. Pirates

Red Sox over 4.5 runs (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

The Padres are serious about using a six-man rotation, so much so that they continue to deploy it despite Joe Musgrove (toe) being on the IL. For this game, they will turn to Ryan Weathers, who mostly pitched in Triple-A last season. He didn't perform well at that level, either, recording a 6.73 ERA and a 7.21 FIP.

This has the makings of a great matchup for Christian Walker, who had a .361 wOBA and a .232 ISO versus left-handed pitchers last season. He is off to a hot start this season, recording at least one hit in all four games. He even had two multi-hit performances to go along with his first home run. In a game in which the Diamondbacks could score plenty of runs, look for Walker to be right in the thick of their production.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Padres

Christian Walker over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins

The Twins might not have an overpowering ace, but they have done a nice job of building a deep starting rotation that is filled with quality pitchers. In their three-game series against the Royals to open the season, they allowed a total of four runs as a team. For their fourth game, they will turn to Tyler Mahle, who they acquired from the Reds during the middle of last season.

Mahle was limited to 120.2 innings because of injuries, and he finished with a mediocre 4.40 ERA. However, his FIP was much better at 3.87, and marked his third straight campaign with a FIP below 4.00. This is a great opportunity for him to get off to a hot start this season with how poorly the Marlins' lineup has looked. After scoring the third-fewest runs in baseball last year, the Marlins scored a total of eight runs in their four-game series against the Mets.

MLB Player Props for Twins at Marlins

Tyler Mahle under 2.5 earned runs allowed (-155 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

