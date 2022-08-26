MLB Picks Today: MLB Player Props and Best Bets for Friday, August 26

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and MLB Player Props for Friday, August 26

Last Article's Record: 1-4 -3.49 units

Season Record: 159-143-4 +27.50 units

A few weeks ago, I looked at just one single game and different ways to bet it. I return back to this strategy with a Dodgers/Marlins matchup that just looks too good to pass up.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins

The Dodgers just swept the Marlins 3-0 in Los Angeles with a 19-4 run total in the series. I would expect more of the same as they are now playing in Miami which suppresses run scoring significantly. That only helps Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers here. I normally shy away from laying -1.5 when the total is low, but the Marlins just can't score and the Dodgers, well they can.

The Marlins are going with Bryan Hoeing who got shelled in his last start against the Dodgers for seven earned runs in three innings.

The Dodgers are 22-5 in their last 27 games, averaging 6.4 runs per game while allowing 2.6. The Marlins are 3-14 in their last 17 home games in which they have scored 1.8 runs. The UNDER is 16-3-3 in the Marlins' last 22 games.

I did notice a trend on the Dodgers run lines when they are over -140 and I would be bucking against that here, but the recent sweep really sways me towards the Dodgers again.

I usually like to spread out my risk because of the variance in baseball, but this is a spot where I am going to push all of my chips in again and take advantage of several ways to play it.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Marlins

Dodgers -1.5 runs for 1.5 RW buck (BetMGM -149)

Dodgers OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +105)

Dodgers OVER 4.5 runs for 1.2 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Tyler Anderson to record a WIN for 1.45 RW buck (DraftKings -145)

Marlins UNDER 1.5 runs F5 for 1.5 RW buck (DraftKings -150)

Marlins UNDER 2.5 runs for 1.14 buck (FanDuel -114)

