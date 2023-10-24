MLB Picks Tonight: Best Bets for NLCS Game 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Picks for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, Game 7

Season: 128-153-2 -53.65 units

Prior Article: 3-6 -3.10 units

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

I was all in on the Phillies yesterday and got burned, but that is the case when you have a 1-2 game slate and have correlated plays, it could be 5-0 or 0-5. Now we have Game 7 in Philadelphia, and I will go back to the well on the Phillies, sort of. This series has been predictable at times and unpredictable at other stages. I can not ignore the Phillies' dominance at home and power potential against the Diamondbacks.

I do like the pitching matchup on the Phillies side with Ranger Suarez against Brandon Pfaadt. Pfaadt pitched lights out against the Phillies in Game 3, but if you dig into his home/road splits they read a lot like Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. I like the left-handed bats in the Phillies lineup against Pfaadt in this spot who will have a very short leash.

Meanwhile, Suarez has really come into his own as a solid number 3 starting pitcher and I like him in this spot. In an effort to fill out the card, I will avoid looking at a full game side and total, and just look at the Phillies F5 along with a few hitter props on the H+R+RBI. The juice on the starting pitcher strikeout and total outs props was just too high to consider tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Phillies