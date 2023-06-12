MLB Picks Tonight: Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, June 12

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Best MLB Bets & Player Props for Monday, June 12



Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies

Boston Red Sox -1.5 Runs (-130 FanDuel)

Connor Seabold has actually been worse away from Coors Field (5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP), so this is a strict fade of him. The Rockies had a later game Sunday that included a one-hour, 25-minute delay and now had to travel all the way to Boston for tonight's game. James Paxton (3.81 ERA) still has some upside, and I think the Red Sox win an easy one here by multiple runs.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Adolis Garcia Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110 DraftKings)

For me, Garcia is one of the more underrated hitters in the game and I'd guess the average baseball fan doesn't realize he has 15 home runs and 54 RBI. He's gone 2-for-10 against Tyler Anderson (in a small sample) but both hits were double. I like his 1+ RBI number here (+140 DraftKings), too, as I think the Rangers should put up runs tonight. Look for Garcia to be in his usual cleanup spot and he has a. .884 OPS against southpaws while sporting a 1.020 OPS at home this season.

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays

James Kaprielian Under 17.5 Outs (+100 DraftKings)

The Rays are a huge road favorite (-267) in this one, and I don't know why anyone would think Kaprielian would go a full six innings pitched in this one. He's gone six innings once in his last four starts (last outing), but that was a game he threw a season-high 104 pitches. I doubt Oakland let's him get near that number again and his 7.21 ERA (1.76 WHIP) suggests the Rays will knock him out of the game sooner rather than later.

