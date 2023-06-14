This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Wednesday, June 14

Last article: 3-1 (2.08 RW Bucks)

2023 regular-season record: 7-7 (-0.24 RW Bucks)

After a solid showing in my last article, I'm looking to get over .500 on the season by honing in on a couple of AL matchups out west that I think present some viable betting opportunities.

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Best Bets

The Angels have struggled making consistent contact against left-handed pitching of late, striking out at a 26.9 percent clip in 208 plat appearances versus southpaws in the last month. Rangers starter Andrew Heaney should have a bit of extra adrenaline pumping against one of his old squads. He boasts plenty of swing-and-miss upside, having mustered a 10.0 K/9 in 33.1 home frames. Heaney has also recorded at least six strikeouts on four occasions this season, and has fallen just short by tallying five in four other starts.

Angels starter Reid Detmers has some strikeout upside as well, but he's facing a Rangers team that sports a .289 average, .822 OPS, .356 wOBA and 22.8 wRAA against lefties on the season, and just a 17.1 percent strikeout rate, .303 average and .361 wOBA in that split in the last month specifically. He gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings to Texas back on May 6, and he's pitched to a 4.97 ERA over 25.1 road innings this season. The Rangers are also the most profitable first-five-innings team in baseball, posting a 43-16-6 record in that split.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Rangers:

Rangers -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (+115 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Andrew Heaney Over 5.5 strikeouts (-137 on Caesars Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics Best Bets

The Rays have surprisingly dropped the first two games of their series to the red-hot Athletics, but there's reason to believe Oakland's unlikely win streak hits a detour Wednesday. Tyler Glasnow's presence on the mound for Tampa Bay is a big part of that, with the towering right-hander having pitched to a 1-0 record, 2.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 11.5 K/9 over his first three starts. The A's lineup is by far the most palatable Glasnow has faced yet as well, considering the Dodgers, Red Sox and Rangers served as his first three opponents.

Despite recent success, Oakland still has an anemic .212 average, .104 ISO and MLB-low .277 wOBA and -27.8 wRAA against right-handers in the last month of play. Meanwhile, A's starter Luis Medina has gotten a mostly rude welcome to the majors, pitching to a 7.53 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 2.6 HR/9 and 4.4 BB/9 across his first seven appearances (five starts). The Rays have done a good job scoring early in games – they're second only to the Rangers in runs per first four innings (2.7) and in first five innings moneyline record (45-17-7) – but we'll go with the better price on the first-three-innings-run-line bet in their favor on DK.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Athletics:

Rays -0.5 - 1st 3 innings (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Tyler Glasnow Over 17.5 Outs Recorded (-140 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Wednesday MLB Best Bets Recap: