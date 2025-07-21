MLB Player Props and Same Game Parlay for Angels vs Mets

We have another full slate of MLB action today. Check out Dan Dobish's plays as the Angels visit the Mets at Citi Field

Top MLB Betting Picks: July 21th Best Bets & Predictions

We're headed into the new week, and the schedule has plenty of matchups for this first Monday after the All-Star break. We'll cast an eye toward the interleague series opener between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. We'll take a look at a solid same-game parlay and prop possibilities. Let's get started.

LA Angels vs New York Mets Props

The Angels (49-50) and the Mets (56-44) kick off a three-game interleague series at Citi Field on Monday night. Los Angeles has won the series the last 2 times these teams have met, including two of three victories at Citi Field Aug. 25-27, 2023.

The Angels picked up a pair of victories to win a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park over the weekend, including an 8-2 win as moderate underdogs (+140) on Sunday as the Over (9) cashed. In fact, the Over cashed in all three games in Philly, while going 9-1 in the Angles past 10 outings back to July 7.

For the Mets, they were able to salvage the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, winning 3-2 as favorites (-135) as the Under (8) collected. That halted a three-game skid for the Mets. Despite the win, New York is still 3-5 in the past eight games, while dropping three of the past four games at home.

L.A. turns to LHP Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.41 WHIP) across 101.2 IP in 19 starts. He is 0-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 36.1 IP in his past seven outings.

New York counters with RHP Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.39 ERA, 1.13 WHIP). He has been on fire and nearly unhittable this season, and shows no signs of slowing down. In his past seven starts, Senga is 3-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.

The Angels offense has been getting a nice and surprising bump from leadoff hitter SS Zach Neto. He went 2-for-6 yesterday with three runs scored and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He's hitting .405 over that stretch (15-for-37) with two homers and five RBI, while posting a .450 on-base percentage (OBP) and .622 slugging percentage (SLG) . OF Mike Trout was 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI, as he has hit safely in six in a row.

OF Taylor Ward was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's victory, while 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. was 3-for-4 with a solo homer. Wade was a surprise contributor, coming on for 1B Nolan Schanuel, who was hit on the wrist by a pitch in the first inning.

While the Over has hit frequently for the Halos, the Under is 4-1 in the past five games for the Mets, while going 6-2 across the previous eight outings.

Digging deeper, the Angels are 17-13 in interleague play, while going 40-40 against right-handed starting pitchers. The Mets are 16-17 in 33 games against the American League, while going just 13-13 in 26 games against vs. LHP.

The Angels are just 25-27 on the road, while the Mets are 34-16 at home. Overall, New York has a plus-39 run differential, while L.A. has a dismal minus-59.

We'll back the Mets at home in the series opener, mainly due to Senga. He has been untouchable, and we'll still back the Under despite the overwhelming Over for the Angels. Senga, and the Mets' Under streak, should trump those of the Halos.

For player props, Mets OF Brandon Nimmo has had his way against the southpaw Anderson over the years, going 8-for-15 (.533) with a solo homer, .563 OBP, .733 SLG and 1.296 OPS. Let's back Nimmo at FanDuel Sportsbook to record at least 2+ Total Bases (+115) as a good value at plus-money.

MLB Best Bets