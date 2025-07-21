Best MLB Bets Today: MLB Picks for Monday, July 21

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, July 21

There is no shortage of action in baseball Monday with every team set to take the field. Among the top matchups is the Blue Jays hosting the Yankees. Let's dig into the betting side of things and highlight three wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 52-31 (+9.61 units)

Best MLB Bets Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Picks

Dodgers to bat in bottom of 9th: NO (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Dodgers will start Shohei Ohtani for this game and he is expected to be followed by Dustin May, who has a 1.13 WHIP at home this season. That gives the Dodgers a significant pitching advantage since David Festa will start for the Twins. Festa has allowed a 10.9% barrel rate that has left him with a 5.25 ERA and a 4.75 xERA.

Also working in the Dodgers' favor is that this game will be in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 33-20 at home, while the Twins are just 20-31 on the road. Taking the Dodgers to win on the money line comes with a lot of juice, so let's take them to get the win while not needing to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning at better odds.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Picks

Guardians ML (-137) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Guardians are 11 games behind the Tigers in the AL Central, but they are 8-2 over their last 10 games. Tanner Bibee will start and try to keep them hot. He has a 3.61 xFIP and a 1.02 WHIP at home. That's in stark contrast to his 4.51 xFIP and 1.37 WHIP on the road. Behind him will be a mostly rested bullpen that includes closer Emmanuel Clase who has not pitched since Friday.

The Orioles are just 22-29 on the road this season as they continue to sit at the bottom of the AL East. They will start Tomoyuki Sugano against the Guardians His 4.44 ERA isn't great, but it could be even worse when you consider his 5.80 xERA. He only has a 14.0% strikeout rate and he has given up 1.7 HR/9. Further complicating things for the Orioles is that their closer Felix Bautista threw 34 pitches Sunday. The Guardians are in a favorable position to take the first game of this series.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Betting Picks

Diamondbacks team total 3.5 runs first seven innings: OVER (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Diamondbacks are coming off a weekend series against the Cardinals in which they scored at least five runs in all three games. Eugenio Suarez is one of the hottest power hitters in baseball, hitting 21-for-75 (.280) with 10 home runs over his last 20 games. He continues to power their lineup that has a .791 OPS at home this season.

The Diamondbacks will look to score in bunches again when lefty Colton Gordon starts for the Astros. Over 52 innings in the majors, he has a 1.42 WHIP and has given up 10 home runs. The Diamondbacks have hit the fifth-most home runs in baseball, so they have the potential to provide plenty of power in this matchup while scoring runs early and often.

