College Baseball Picks Today: Saturday, May 10

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

Best College Baseball Bets for May 10

LSU brings it home with a walk-off sac fly in extra innings. Now that was an Omaha level matchup...after dark. There was a lot of ugliness across college baseball yesterday. Just disgusting, disgraceful play that makes me want to turn into the Hulk - like those loser Texas A&M Aggies blowing a 5-run lead against 0-24 Mizzou and losing the game. A lot of that BS going on this year. Need some goosfraba before I lose it.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best baseball betting sites as the college baseball season heats up. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (-130) @ Baylor Bears (+100) | Total: 10.5

It's been a hot minute since I talked about the OK State Cowboys, a team I touched on a lot in the first couple of weeks. They took a decisive game one win at Baylor as they attempt to keep what little postseason hopes they have alive. What's in store for game two?

The pitching has been super strange this year without a legit set rotation (other than Harrison Bodendorf as the Friday guy). There's been a lot of jumbling and moving around, but it appears as if they finally locked in who their big three weekend dudes are. Saturday's (are for the boys) at least for now belong to St. John's (my alma mater) transfer, Mario Pesca.

Mario Pesca's Impactful Performance for Oklahoma State

The 6'6" Bronx native has ended up finding his groove in Stillwater. Pitching to a 3.88 ERA, 46 K/10 BB ratio in 46.1 innings, Pesca has become an important piece for this team. With Bodendorf dazzling these last six weeks, it puts Pesca in a situation where the Cowboys can take the series in game two with a potential for a much-needed sweep on Sunday.

The bugaboo for him this year has been the outings on the road. His 5.57 ERA away hasn't been good obviously, though the 4.01 SIERA suggests it's not as bad as you would think. The most recent road woes came against Cincinnati (who's been red hot) and Arizona. In most cases, this is a fade spot in favor of the home dog. However, Baylor has looked like a dead fish walking for a while now, losing four of their last five series. But also, Pesca has found something as of late, so I want to give my guy a shot here against a Baylor offense that doesn't have a lot of power (44 homers) or a ton of speed (55 bags).

Baylor Bears Pitching Struggles

Ethan Calder started off the year white hot, but has since cooled off. The lefty staked his claim on the Friday night role early, but coughed it up during the season. It's a 5.71 ERA for Calder, who has made it six innings just once since the third week of the season. There's not a ton of confidence going with this kid or the team at the moment, and OK State is rolling.

The Cowboys offense has been a gigantic disappointment this year, especially Nolan Schubart, my Golden Spikes cornerstone. But they've scored seven or more runs in four of their last five, and it appears they're doing everything to give themselves a shot at the field of 64. Game one was a 7-2 finish, so I think this one could be something like 6-3.

Pick: OK State ML -130 (DK)

To get the rest of my unlimited College Baseball Slate, join here.