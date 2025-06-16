Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday, June 16

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for June 16: Expert Picks & Insights

Baseball starts off the work week with a seven-game slate Monday. One of the top matchups will be when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres. Let's dive into some player props and highlight three of the top options to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 38-16 (+14.28 units)

Use the best sportsbook promos from the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Monday

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Betting Picks

Gunnar Henderson over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Henderson is locked in at the plate right now. He is on an eight-game hitting streak, going 13-for-30 (.433) with two doubles, four RBI, five runs scored and a .500 OBP. Going back even further, he is 20-for-55 (.364) over his last 15 games, raising his average from .259 to .278, while his OBP has shot up from .318 to .339. The only downside is that he had just one home run during that span, as his slugging percentage has remained constant.

Starting for the Rays in this game will be RHP Ryan Pepiot, who hasn't pitched as well at home as he has on the road. At home, he has a 1.21 WHIP this season. On the road, he has a 1.01 WHIP. Pepiot has also limited left-handed hitters to a .271 wOBA this season, but righties have a .339 wOBA against them. Another stat working in Henderson's favor is that he has a career .384 wOBA and .257 ISO versus right-handed pitchers.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Alex Call over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Keibert Ruiz over 0.5 singles (-115) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Rockies will move LHP Carson Palmquist back into their starting rotation with LHP Kyle Freeland (back) landing on the 15-day IL. Over five previous starts with the Rockies, Palmquist had a 7.77 ERA and 1.82 WHIP. Across 22 innings, he issued 13 walks and recorded just 16 strikeouts. He did not make it past four innings in any of those outings.

With this being such an appealing matchup for hitters on the Nationals, we'll attack this in two ways. First, let's take the over on 1.5 hits, runs and RBI for Call. He has become a regular in their lineup, hitting 11-for-36 (.306) with a .390 OBP and two home runs over his last 11 games. For the season, he has a .379 wOBA and a .167 ISO against left-handed pitchers.

Another way to exploit this matchup with Palmquist is to bet Ruiz to record at least one single. Ruiz doesn't hit for a lot of power. He has a .071 ISO this season and a .125 ISO for his career. He also struggles against right-handed pitchers, batting .244 against them for his career. However, he has hit .264 versus lefties. Of his 117 career hits versus left-handed pitchers, 87 of them have been singles.

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap