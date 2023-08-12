Weekly Hitter Rankings: Cardinals Flying High

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

St. Louis has been one of the more productive offenses since the break, and it's about to get better. The Redbirds have seven games a home, facing the suspect Athletics and Mets pitching staffs. They should also be able to run a bit, especially when the Mets are in town.

Overall, it's not a busy week, with only six clubs playing seven games. The San Diego Padres join the Cardinals with seven home affairs. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners are on the road for seven.

The Cubs, White Sox, Reds, Twins, Phillies and Blue Jays all play just five games.

The Rockies play six, but they're all at home.

Please check out the final rankings on Sunday night.

Week of August 14-20

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index