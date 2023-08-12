Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Cardinals Flying High

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Cardinals Flying High

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 12, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

St. Louis has been one of the more productive offenses since the break, and it's about to get better. The Redbirds have seven games a home, facing the suspect Athletics and Mets pitching staffs. They should also be able to run a bit, especially when the Mets are in town.

Overall, it's not a busy week, with only six clubs playing seven games. The San Diego Padres join the Cardinals with seven home affairs. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners are on the road for seven.

The Cubs, White Sox, Reds, Twins, Phillies and Blue Jays all play just five games.

The Rockies play six, but they're all at home.

Please check out the final rankings on Sunday night.

Week of August 14-20

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ73407103108109104103124121121121
2ATL615601021021009999105100100100
3BAL633069188111102101101989798
4BOS6240611410810810110010310099100
5CHC51450989992

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Flexen R@Blach L@Gomber L@Hill L@Lugo R@Darvish R@Wacha R
ATLSchmidt RSeverino RVasquez R Cobb RWebb RWood L
BAL@Darvish R@Wacha R@Snell L @Medina R@Waldichuk L@Sears L
BOS @Gray R@Gore L@Corbin L@Brito R@Cole R@Schmidt R
CHC Toussaint RClevinger R Ragans LSinger RLyles R
CHW @Hendricks R@Assad R @Lambert R@Freeland L@Flexen R
CIN Allen LSyndergaard R Berrios RBassitt RRyu L
CLE @Ashcraft R@Abbott LSkubal LManning RRodriguez LFaedo R
COLKelly RCecconi RNelson R Kopech RScholtens RCease R
DET @Ober R@Maeda R@Curry R@Williams R@Bibee R@Allen L
HOU@Garrett L@Cueto R@Luzardo L Miller RHancock RGilbert R
KCHancock RGilbert RCastillo RKirby R@Stroman R@Steele L@Taillon R
LAA@Scherzer R@Montgomery L@Gray R Eflin RGlasnow RLittell R
LAD Miley LHouser RBurnes RAlcantara RPerez RGarrett L
MIAValdez LJavier RBrown R @Gonsolin R@Urias L@Miller R
MIL @Miller R@Kershaw L@Lynn R@Heaney L@Dunning R@Scherzer R
MIN Faedo ROlson R Ortiz RKeller RPriester R
NYMPriester RFalter LOviedo R@Wainwright R@Matz L@Mikolas R@Hudson R
NYY@Fried L@Elder R@Morton R Bello RCrawford RPivetta R
OAK@Mikolas R@Hudson R@Liberatore L Gibson RIrvin LBradish R
PHI @Kikuchi L@Gausman R @Adon R@Irvin R@Williams R
PIT@Carrasco R@Peterson L@Megill R @Keuchel L@Lopez R@Gray R
SDRodriguez RFlaherty RKremer RGallen RPfaadt RKelly RCecconi R
SEA@Singer R@Lyles R@Marsh R@Zerpa L@Verlander R@France R@Urquidy R
SFGlasnow RLittell RCivale R @Strider R@Chirinos R@Fried L
STLSears LTarnok RBlackburn RQuintana RSenga RCarrasco RPeterson L
TB@Wood L@Beck R@Stripling R @Detmers L@Anderson L@Silseth R
TEXSandoval LGiolito ROhtani R Woodruff RPeralta RMiley L
TOR Suarez LNola R @Williamson L@Weaver R@Ashcraft R
WSH Pivetta RPaxton LSale LLorenzen RWalker RWheeler R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
