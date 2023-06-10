Weekly Hitter Rankings: No Shame About These Rays

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Tampa Bay Rays may be on the road all week, but that doesn't keep them from checking in as the top-ranked offense. The team with the best record in MLB opens with a four-game set in Oakland, followed by a weekend set in San Diego. They're slated to face three southpaws, two in the Padres series.

Eight other teams have seven games, with the Diamondbacks, Athletics and Rangers home all week while the Rockies, Angels and Phillies join the Rays living out of their suitcases for the septet. The Braves and Tigers split their seven home and away.

The Brewers, Yankees and Mets have a slow week with only five contests.

Week of June 12 - 18

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index