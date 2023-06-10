Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Hitter Rankings: No Shame About These Rays

Weekly Hitter Rankings: No Shame About These Rays

Written by 
Todd Zola 
June 10, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Tampa Bay Rays may be on the road all week, but that doesn't keep them from checking in as the top-ranked offense. The team with the best record in MLB opens with a four-game set in Oakland, followed by a weekend set in San Diego. They're slated to face three southpaws, two in the Padres series.

Eight other teams have seven games, with the Diamondbacks, Athletics and Rangers home all week while the Rockies, Angels and Phillies join the Rays living out of their suitcases for the septet. The Braves and Tigers split their seven home and away.

The Brewers, Yankees and Mets have a slow week with only five contests.

Please be sure to visit again Sunday night for the final version.

Week of June 12 - 18

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ71670969513310198105104102103
2ATL72543989988101103128103104104
3BAL624331031029210399981009899
4BOS615609910286101104108100102101
5CHC6

The Tampa Bay Rays may be on the road all week, but that doesn't keep them from checking in as the top-ranked offense. The team with the best record in MLB opens with a four-game set in Oakland, followed by a weekend set in San Diego. They're slated to face three southpaws, two in the Padres series.

Eight other teams have seven games, with the Diamondbacks, Athletics and Rangers home all week while the Rockies, Angels and Phillies join the Rays living out of their suitcases for the septet. The Braves and Tigers split their seven home and away.

The Brewers, Yankees and Mets have a slow week with only five contests.

Please be sure to visit again Sunday night for the final version.

Week of June 12 - 18

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ71670969513310198105104102103
2ATL72543989988101103128103104104
3BAL624331031029210399981009899
4BOS615609910286101104108100102101
5CHC62460100100951049810510299101
6CHW61506101104113979796969797
7CIN615061009982101100102979797
8CLE615069797771029589959394
9COL72507100101111971001029810099
10DET70734999799959791979797
11HOU62460103103118102102109103103103
12KC6336097958410199101999899
13LAA71607100981039710111799101100
14LAD60660104107119105103108104104104
15MIA615061011021081039594999597
16MIL50532102100731019479949193
17MIN63360101979595102969710099
18NYM514509998709710177939494
19NYY51405991008310010080939393
20OAK70770969611310010093101101101
21PHI73407969593106104125103102103
22PIT61506101101107100102101989999
23SD624609998114959885979898
24SF624061001031029710395969998
25SEA615609810111210410484100101101
26STL60633979811810010210099100100
27TB734079897112102107133104106105
28TEX7257010310011210094117104102103
29TOR615061051038493100100949796
30WSH63333103103102989687979697

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZCovey RWheeler RSuarez LNola RMcKenzie RBieber RBibee R
ATL@Alexander L@Olson R@Lorenzen RFreeland LLamet RSeabold RAnderson R
BAL Bassitt RBerrios RKikuchi L@Hendricks R@Steele L@Taillon R
BOSSeabold RAnderson RGomber L German RSchmidt RSeverino R
CHC Contreras ROrtiz RHill LIrvin LGibson RKremer R
CHW @Gonsolin R@Kershaw L@Grove R@Woo R@Miller R@Gilbert R
CIN@Greinke R@Lyles R@Lynch L @France R@Bielak R@Brown R
CLE @Musgrove R@Wacha R@Darvish R@Gallen R@Henry L@Davies R
COL@Paxton L@Crawford R@Whitlock R@Shuster L@Elder R@Morton R@Strider R
DETMorton RStrider RSmith-Shawver R@Gray R@Ryan R@Varland R@Lopez R
HOU Irvin RCorbin LGray. RAbbott LGreene RWeaver R
KCWeaver RWilliamson LLively R Sandoval LCanning RAnderson L
LAA@Dunning R@Gray R@Heaney L@Eovaldi R@Singer R@Mayers R@Greinke R
LAD Lynn RClevinger RCease RJunis RWebb RCobb R
MIA@Gilbert R@Kirby R@Castillo R @Gore L@Williams R@Irvin R
MIL @Lopez R@Ober R Oviedo RKeller RContreras R
MIN Burnes RRea RBoyd LWentz LAlexander LOlson R
NYM Severino RCole R Mikolas RWainwright RLiberatore L
NYY @Scherzer R@Verlander R @Houck R@Bello R@Paxton L
OAKEflin RChirinos RGlasnow RBradley RWalker RCovey RWheeler R
PHI@Henry L@Davies R@Kelly R@Nelson R@Sears L@Kaprielian R@Harris L
PIT @Taillon R@Smyly L@Stroman R@Houser R@Teheran R@Peralta R
SD Bibee RCivale RAllen LMcClanahan LEflin RChirinos R
SEALuzardo LCabrera RPerez R Kopech RGiolito RLynn R
SF@Liberatore L@Flaherty R@Montgomery L @Miller R@Stone R@Gonsolin R
STLWebb RCobb RDeSclafani R @Megill R@Senga R@Carrasco R
TB@Kaprielian R@Harris L@Medina R@Blackburn R@Weathers L@Snell L@Musgrove R
TEXAnderson LBarria RDetmers LOhtani RFrancis RGausman RBassitt R
TOR @Kremer R@Bradish R@Wells R@Perez L@Dunning R@Gray R
WSH @Brown R@Valdez L@Javier RRogers LAlcantara RGarrett L

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Tick Tock
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Tick Tock
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 10
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 10
Collette Calls: Is The Worst Behind Us?
Collette Calls: Is The Worst Behind Us?
MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, June 10
MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, June 10