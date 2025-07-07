Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday, July 7

Check out today's best MLB plays. Betting expert Mike Barner goes through the slate and shares his prop plays on Elly De La Cruz and more

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for July 7: Expert Picks & Insights

There are 10 games scheduled to be played across baseball Monday, including a top matchup between the Rays and Tigers. Let's look at the player prop side of things and highlight three wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 45-26 (+9.16 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Monday

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Betting Picks

Elly De La Cruz over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

De La Cruz went 0-for-3 against the Phillies on Sunday, but he has still been very productive of late. Over his last 15 games, Elly is 21-for-62 (.339) with two home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. He has just a 21.5% strikeout rate during that span, furthuring his improving contact skills. After posting a 31.3% strikeout rate last season, De La Cruz has a 25.3% strikeout rate this season.

De La Cruz will face Janson Junk, who is not an overpowering force with his career 19.7% strikeout rate. The righty being on the mound is a boost for De La Cruz. Left-handed pitchers have held De La Cruz to a .295 wOBA and a .155 ISO this season, but he has a .388 wOBA and a .238 ISO versus righties. Also working in De La Cruz's favor is that he has a .372 wOBA at home, compared to a .347 wOBA on the road.

Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Ceddanne Rafaela over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Rafaela went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double against the Nationals on Sunday. He has been locked in at the plate lately, hitting 13-for-35 (.371) with three home runs and seven doubles over his last nine games. He has provided more power this season, increasing his ISO to .193 vs. a .143 ISO in 2024. He has increased his power numbers while lowering his strikeout rate from 26.4% last year to 19.4% this season.

Austin Gomber starting this game for the Rockies leaves Rafaela with a favorable opportunity to remain productive. Gomber doesn't miss many bats, posting a 17.9% strikeout rate for his career. Rafaela also has a .250 ISO against left-handed pitchers this season. Another stat working in Rafaela's favor is that he has a .347 wOBA at home, compared to a .314 wOBA on the road.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Picks

Luis Arraez over 0.5 singles (-160) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Arraez is a singles machine. Over his last six games, he is 10-for-25 (.400) with all 10 hits being singles. His batting average is up to .292 for the season after he hit at least .314 in each of the last three seasons. Of his 99 hits this season, 74 of them have been singles.

Zac Gallen will start this game for the Diamondbacks and he is on pace for the worst season of his career with his 5.45 ERA and 4.81 xERA. He has given up more hard contact, allowing a career-high 12.4% barrel rate. His strikeout rate has dropped to 21.9%, which is well below his career mark of 26.0%. Right-handed hitters are batting just .223 against him, but he has allowed a .275 batting averaging to lefties. There is plenty of juice with this wager, but it is still appealing.

