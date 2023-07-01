Weekly Hitter Rankings: Skyline Chili To Go

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Even though only 20 of the 30 teams will be in action on a holiday Monday, it's a busy week with 96 games on the schedule. Please note the Dodgers and Angels get to start their vacation a day early. For the second straight season, they play a two-game series on Friday and Saturday, then watch everyone else play on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the best stories of the first half, and with series in Washington and Milwaukee, they line up to head into the break hot as fireworks.

Fourteen teams have seven games this week, with only the Angels and Rockies slated for just five.

Week of July 3 - 9

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index