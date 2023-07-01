Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Skyline Chili To Go

Written by 
Todd Zola 
July 1, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Even though only 20 of the 30 teams will be in action on a holiday Monday, it's a busy week with 96 games on the schedule. Please note the Dodgers and Angels get to start their vacation a day early. For the second straight season, they play a two-game series on Friday and Saturday, then watch everyone else play on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the best stories of the first half, and with series in Washington and Milwaukee, they line up to head into the break hot as fireworks.

Fourteen teams have seven games this week, with only the Angels and Rockies slated for just five.

Week of July 3 - 9

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ61560838111410410499949494
2ATL606061031001371019996939293
3BAL70707110968699100101108107108
4BOS624609710887102106108949796
5CHC725071121041318788101105105105
6

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ Senga RScherzer RCarrasco RHill LKeller ROrtiz R
ATL@Williams R@Bieber R@Quantrill R @Glasnow R@Bradley R@Eflin R
BAL@German R@Schmidt R@Vasquez R@Severino R@Ober R@Gray R@Ryan R
BOS Dunning RGray REovaldi RMuller LBlackburn RSears L
CHC@Teheran R@Miley L@Houser R@Peralta R@Rodon L@Cole R@German R
CHW Richards RBassitt RBerrios RMontgomery LMikolas RWainwright R
CIN@Irvin R@Corbin L@Gray R@Gore L@Burnes R@Rea R@Teheran R
CLEElder RAllard LSoroka RLynch LSinger RCox LGreinke R
COL @France R@Blanco R @DeSclafani R@Wood L@Webb R
DET Sears LHarris LMedina RKikuchi LGausman RRichards R
HOU@Perez LFreeland LAnderson RKirby RCastillo RWoo RGilbert R
KC@Ryan R@Maeda R@Lopez R@Bibee R@Civale R@Williams R@Bieber R
LAA@Snell L@Musgrove R@Lugo R @Gonsolin R@Kershaw L 
LADKeller ROrtiz RBido ROviedo RCanning RAnderson L 
MIAMikolas RWainwright RMatz LFlaherty RWheeler RSuarez LNola R
MILSmyly LHendricks RSteele LStroman RAbbott LWeaver RMills R
MINCox LGreinke RLyles R Irvin LWells RGibson R
NYM @Davies R@Henry L@Nelson R@Wacha R@Darvish R@Snell L
NYYWells RGibson RKremer RBradish RTaillon RSmyly LHendricks R
OAK @Skubal L@Rodriguez L@Lorenzen R@Whitlock R@Murphy L@Bello R
PHI @Eflin R@Chirinos R@McClanahan L@Alcantara R@Cueto R@Garrett L
PIT@Kershaw L@Sheehan R@Miller L@Urias L@Gallen R@Jameson R@Davies R
SDOhtani RBarria RSandoval L Verlander RPeterson LSenga R
SEA@Webb R@Winn R@Cobb R@Brown R@Valdez L@Javier R@France R
SFWoo RGilbert RMiller R Gomber LSeabold RFreeland L
STL@Garrett L@Luzardo L@Hoeing R@Perez R@Kopech R@Banks L@Giolito R
TB Nola RWalker RSanchez LMorton RElder RStrider R
TEXJavier R@Bello R@Paxton L@Crawford R@Williams R@Irvin R@Corbin L
TOR @Giolito R@Lynn R@Cease R@Alexander L@Manning R@Skubal L
WSHWeaver RKennedy RAshcraft RWilliamson LHeaney LPerez LDunning R

