Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

The World Series gets underway Friday in Texas with the Rangers hosting the Diamondbacks. It's an improbable matchup, but it should be a fun one between two hot teams. Let's dive into Yahoo's single-game contest and highlight some players to consider.

Multiplier Spots

Adolis Garcia ($24): Garcia had a series for the ages against the Astros in the ALCS. He went 10-for-28 at the plate, launching five home runs and recording 15 RBI. He has at least one hit in all but one game during the Rangers' playoff run, he has four multi-hit games and he has seven total home runs. A matchup against Zac Gallen isn't ideal, but with how hot Garcia is right now, fading him in DFS could prove to be costly.

Corbin Carroll ($19): There was a lot to love about Carroll's rookie season. He hit for power with a .221 ISO, but had a modest 19.4 percent strikeout rate. He also used a .370 wOBA to help him steal 54 bases and score 116 runs. The playoffs have not proven to overwhelm him. In Game 7 of the NLCS, he went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases. As a whole, he has a .396 OBP in the playoffs.

Flex Spots

Ketel Marte ($18): Marte has at least one hit in all 12 playoff games for the Diamondbacks. He's not just getting a hit a game, either. He is 19-for-53 with two home runs, five doubles and a triple. There are rarely any easy matchups this far into the playoffs, and Marte won't have one when he faces Nathan Eovaldi. However, he has performed well against several stellar starters during his hot streak, so he's still an appealing option.

Marcus Semien ($13): Semien generally does a good job of making contact, recording a 14.6 percent strikeout rate during the regular season. After a disappointing .317 wOBA in 2022, he rebounded with a .354 wOBA this year. He also hit for more power, slugging 29 home runs on his way to a .201 ISO. It hasn't been a great playoff run with his .237 wOBA over 12 games, but it only takes one swing of the bat for him to provide significant value at this salary.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($11): Gurriel proved to be a key offseason addition for the Diamondbacks. He hit a career-high 24 home runs this year, although his .329 wOBA wasn't exactly something to write home about. After a slow start to the playoffs, he has rebounded to hit 7-for-19 with a home run and two doubles over his last five games. At such a cheap salary, he's worth considering in tournament play.

