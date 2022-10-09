Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Phew. Thank you, Mets, for avoiding a sweep. Imagine if all four wild card series had been sweeps and we didn't have any baseball Sunday? And therefore no DFS baseball Sunday? Fortunately, that didn't happen.

For single-game contests on Yahoo, you have $75 in salary for five players. Three are flex players. Your Superstar earns you 1.5 times the points. Then, you have a Megastar, who earns two times the points. Here's a lineup that looked good to me for Sunday's game.

MEGASTAR

Pete Alonso, NYM vs. SD ($22): In a one-game situation, why not go with the guy with the biggest bat? Alonso hit 40 home runs this year and has slugged .535 in his career. He had an .880 OPS versus righties and an .878 OPS at home. Joe Musgrove had a 2.93 ERA but a 3.58 FIP, and righties hit .254 against him.

SUPERSTAR

Manny Machado, SD at NYM ($18): I'm balancing things out with San Diego's best bat as my Superstar. Machado had 32 homers to Alonso's 40, but paired his with a .298 average. The former Oriole had a .915 OPS versus righties and a .911 OPS on the road. Chris Bassitt had a 3.42 ERA and a 3.65 FIP in his first season as a Met, but he was better versus righties than lefties, which is why Machado is my Superstar and not my Megastar.

FLEX

Jeff McNeil, NYM vs. SD ($16): McNeil has an elite batting eye. He posted a .326 average and .382 OBP this year. While he doesn't hit a lot of home runs, he had an .863 OPS versus righties. Musgrove is a righty, and, as noted above, his 3.58 FIP isn't too intimidating.

Jake Cronenworth, SD at NYM ($12): Also as noted above, Bassitt was better versus righties this season. Against lefties, he allowed a .247 average. Cronenworth, a southpaw, won't mind being away from home. He struggled at Petco but had a .773 OPS on the road.

Trent Grisham, SD at NYM ($7): Grisham fit the salary space I had left and has the most upside among players who fall into that category. One, he's a lefty. Two, he managed to hit 17 homers and steal seven bases. At this salary, anything he does will be a steal for your lineup, and he has a decent chance to do at least something.

