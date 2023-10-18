Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

The ALCS takes center stage Wednesday with Game 3 between the Rangers and Astros. Being that it is the only game on the schedule, Yahoo provides us with their single-game contest. Here are some players to consider while building your lineups.

Multiplier Spots

Yordan Alvarez ($27): Alvarez launched two home runs in Game 2, but the Astros still fell into a 2-0 series hole. Alvarez has been as hot as it gets during the playoffs, hitting 9-for-23 with six home runs and two doubles. This is nothing new for him, given that he has a career .918 OPS in the playoffs. He will try to stay hot against Max Scherzer, who has not pitched in over a month because of a shoulder injury. Given how long Scherzer has been out, he might not last long in this matchup.

Corey Seager ($22): Seager had a fantastic regular season in which he finished with a .419 wOBA and a .296 ISO. In the Rangers' seven playoff games, he has a .485 wOBA and a .261 ISO. With the Astros set to deploy Cristian Javier, Seager could be primed for another big night at the plate. After a stellar 2022 season, Javier saw his strikeout rate plummet this season on his way to a 4.56 ERA and a 4.58 FIP.

Flex Spots

Adolis Garcia ($18): Javier's lack of strikeouts this season could help Garcia, who generally struggles in that department. Garcia had a 27.7 percent strikeout rate during the regular season and he has a 29.1 percent strikeout rate for his career. He did have his best power season with 39 home runs, while also posting a career-high .354 wOBA. During the playoffs, he has launched two home runs over seven games.

Jose Altuve ($16): Altuve is still searching for his first hit of this series. In fact, he is 0-for-12 over the last three games. However, this game being on the road might actually help his cause. During the regular season, he recorded a .281 ISO and a .437 wOBA away from Houston.

Jonah Heim ($11): Heim generally does a good job of making contact, posting a 19.2 percent strikeout rate on his way to hitting 18 home runs during the regular season. This game being played at his home park is noteworthy because he had a .823 OPS there during the regular season. On the road, he had just a .689 OPS.

