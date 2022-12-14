This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

The New York Yankees ended the 2022 season on a down note. While they finished in first place in the AL East, they were swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

Entering the offseason, however, the Yankees had one priority – retaining Aaron Judge. Despite the possibility of Judge's departure, the reigning AL MVP elected to stay home. He re-signed with the Yankees on a reported nine-year deal worth $360 million, per the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

By bringing back their star outfielder, how have the World Series odds moved for the Yankees?

Yankees World Series Odds Movement After Aaron Judge Signing

Yankees World Series odds opened at BetMGM NY at +900. There has been no odds movement after the Aaron Judge signing. This could indicate that the oddsmakers fully believed Judge was always going to stay put.

Tied with the New York Mets, the Yankees have the third-best odds to win the World Series. This suggests that the Yankees still need to do some off-season work to improve. Retaining Judge is not enough.

Look for the Yankees to make additional offseason moves to add another bat or another arm, or both, to an already juiced lineup of studs.

If the Yankees do, in fact, add more talent, that could cause their World Series odds to move in the wrong direction for bettors. This means if you want to bet on the Yankees to win the World Series, the best time to do so is now. Barring injury, they won't get any longer.

Where Can You Bet On Yankees World Series Odds Movement After Aaron Judge Signing Today?

You can bet on Yankees World Series odds, which are set at +900, today with the BetMGM NY Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. When you sign up with this bonus code, you will secure a generous new user welcome bonus that will give you a $1,000 risk-free bet.

If you already have a BetMGM NY account, don't fret. Yankees World Series odds are +850 at Caesars Sportsbook NY. While the odds are not as good, they are not too far off.

Furthermore, the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL is one of the best in the business.

This is because this promo code will give new users their first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars. You will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits with this outstanding betting offer when you sign up today at the link below.

Bet On Yankees World Series Odds Movement After Aaron Judge Signing

When you bet on Yankees World Series odds with the best New York betting promos today, you can secure the best World Series odds while also gaining a generous new user welcome bonus at the same time. What could be better than that?

Since the Yankees are one of the most aggressive teams in the MLB and are not afraid of spending up to win a championship, waiting to bet on Yankees World Series odds may not work in your favor. They are always one splash addition away from seeing their odds tank and losing value.