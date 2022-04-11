Fantasy Baseball Articles

RotoWire Partners

MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Today
Today
Jason Shebilske analyzes the top waiver-wire options for the week, including the Royals' Hunter Dozier, who's had consistent playing time while swinging a hot bat.
MLB Betting: Thursday Best Bets
MLB Betting: Thursday Best Bets
Today
Today
Eric Timm lines up his best bets for Thursday's MLB action where he looks for some strong early season trends to continue with multiple unders in play on his card.
DraftKings MLB: Thursday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Thursday Breakdown
Today
Today
Chris Morgan likes the look of a Nationals bat stack Thursday against visiting Arizona.
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Picks
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Picks
Today
Today
Mike Barner previews Thursday’s Yahoo slate, making his picks to help you craft a winning lineup.
FanDuel MLB: Thursday Picks
FanDuel MLB: Thursday Picks
Today
Today
Kevin Payne looks over Thursday's main slate as Dylan Cease and the White Sox close out their series in Cleveland against the Guardians.
MLB Betting: Wednesday, April 20 Best Bets
MLB Betting: Wednesday, April 20 Best Bets
Yesterday
Yesterday
Michael Rathburn identifies his best plays for Wednesday's slate, lining up a mix of sides, totals and a parlay. Will Arizona's bats continue to struggle in D.C. with a matchup against the Nationals on tap?
FanDuel Sportsbook: Wednesday Best Bets
FanDuel Sportsbook: Wednesday Best Bets
Yesterday
Yesterday
Juan Blanco lines up his best bets available at the FanDuel Sportsbook for Wednesday's MLB action, including a parlay backing Logan Gilbert and the Mariners as they get set to face the scuffling Rangers.
MLB: Keep, Cut, or Trade? (Video)
MLB: Keep, Cut, or Trade? (Video)
Yesterday
Yesterday
Jeff Erickson joins Alan Seslowsky and explains how to handle Gerrit Cole's slow start.
Closer Encounters: Struggling Hendriks Causes Concern
Closer Encounters: Struggling Hendriks Causes Concern
Yesterday
Yesterday
Ryan Rufe analyzes closer situations around the league, including in Chicago where Liam Hendriks has struggled early this season.
FanDuel MLB: Wednesday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Wednesday Targets
Yesterday
Yesterday
Chris Morgan reviews Wednesday's evening slate and sees some intriguing stack options, including Vladimir Guerrero and the Blue Jays against the Red Sox.
DraftKings MLB: Wednesday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Wednesday Breakdown
Yesterday
Yesterday
Dan Marcus previews Wednesday's DraftKings slate, sharing his insights to help you build a winning lineup.
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks
Yesterday
Yesterday
Mike Barner is rolling with a Twins bat stack Wednesday against the Royals.
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strains Popping Up
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strains Popping Up
2 days ago
2 days ago
Jeff Stotts writes about oblique strains, an injury that's happening frequently this season, including to Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
DraftKings Sportsbook: Tuesday Best Bets
DraftKings Sportsbook: Tuesday Best Bets
2 days ago
2 days ago
Walter Hand breaks down the offerings at the DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday's MLB action. Are Gerrit Cole and the Yankees overvalued in their road matchup against the Tigers?
MLB: One Man's Trash... (Week 2)
MLB: One Man's Trash... (Week 2)
2 days ago
2 days ago
Jeff Zimmerman takes on an important and under-discussed topic: drops. Who is on the outs with fantasy baseball managers, and should we pick them up when they hit the wire?
MLB: Corbin Young on Four Notable Starting Pitchers
MLB: Corbin Young on Four Notable Starting Pitchers
2 days ago
2 days ago
Corbin Young looks into the early results, pitch mixes and velocities of four notable starters, including Noah Syndergaard.
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
2 days ago
2 days ago
Jesse Siegel warns us of a few prospects who haven't done particularly well to start 2022.
MLB Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB Barometer: Risers & Fallers
3 days ago
3 days ago
Erik Halterman looks at players whose stock is rising or falling, starting with the Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, who has done well so far in his transition to MLB.
Bernie on the Scene: What I Saw in Arizona Spring Training, Part Two
Bernie on the Scene: What I Saw in Arizona Spring Training, Part Two
3 days ago
3 days ago
Bernie Pleskoff offers his observations of spring training Cactus League games, including thoughts on White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease.
Sneaky Adds: Week 3 Waiver Wire (Video)
Sneaky Adds: Week 3 Waiver Wire (Video)
4 days ago
4 days ago
Jeff Erickson suggests rushing to your waiver wire to pick up former Phillies' pitcher, Hector Neris, now with the Houston.
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
4 days ago
4 days ago
Erik Siegrist sifts through the AL free-agent pool and looks at relievers in a number of unsettled bullpens, including potential closer Josh Staumont in Kansas City.
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
4 days ago
4 days ago
Dan Marcus urges you to check and see if Odubel Herrera is still available in your leagues.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Offense in the Nation's Capital
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Offense in the Nation's Capital
5 days ago
5 days ago
Todd Zola ranks the week's hitting with the Nationals leading the way with seven home games.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Calculated Aggression
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Calculated Aggression
5 days ago
5 days ago
Todd Zola's weekly pitcher rankings features many viable streaming options if one doesn't have a roster of Gerrit Coles.
MLB: Notable Assignments for NL Prospects
MLB: Notable Assignments for NL Prospects
6 days ago
6 days ago
James Anderson breaks down every notable assignment for National League prospects, including Bryce Elder's ascent to Atlanta's rotation.
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks
2 days ago
2 days ago
Mike Barner dives into Tuesday’s whopping 17-day schedule, recommending a Red Sox bat stack against Toronto.
DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown
2 days ago
2 days ago
Dan Marcus delivers his player recommendations for building a winning DraftKings contest Tuesday.
FanDuel MLB: Tuesday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Tuesday Targets
2 days ago
2 days ago
Chris Bennett digs into Tuesday's slate and sees plenty of ways to attack a favorable matchup for the Brewers against the Pirates, starting with Corbin Burnes.
DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown
3 days ago
3 days ago
Dan Marcus previews Monday’s nine-game slate, suggesting that Clayton Kershaw is worth checking out — even in a tough matchup against Atlanta.
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Picks
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Picks
3 days ago
3 days ago
Mike Barner previews Monday’s slate, rolling with a Phillies stack in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field.
FanDuel MLB: Monday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Monday Targets
3 days ago
3 days ago
In tonight’s slate of games, the Brewers’ Willy Adames is at a bargain price against Pirates pitcher Zach Thompson.
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks
4 days ago
4 days ago
Chris Morgan analyzes the Sunday Yahoo DFS slate as Zack Wheeler looks ready to roll against the Marlins.
DraftKings MLB: Sunday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Sunday Breakdown
4 days ago
4 days ago
Kevin Payne really, really, really likes Bobby Witt as a solid value play.
FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets
4 days ago
4 days ago
With Martin Perez on the mound for the Rangers, Chris Morgan is selecting some Angels hitters.
DraftKings Sportsbook: Tuesday Best Bets
DraftKings Sportsbook: Tuesday Best Bets
2 days ago
2 days ago
Walter Hand breaks down the offerings at the DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday's MLB action. Are Gerrit Cole and the Yankees overvalued in their road matchup against the Tigers?
MLB Betting: Tuesday, April 19 Best Bets
MLB Betting: Tuesday, April 19 Best Bets
2 days ago
2 days ago
Michael Rathburn looks at a mix of sides and totals, along with a four-leg parlay, as he identifies his best bets for Tuesday's MLB action. Can the Rockies stay hot at home against the Phillies?
MLB Betting: Monday, April 18 Wagers
MLB Betting: Monday, April 18 Wagers
3 days ago
3 days ago
Kevin Payne digs into Monday's MLB action and lines up his best bets to target on the slate. With Philadelphia heading out to Coors Field, there are some Phillies Anytime Home Run props to consider.
MLB Betting: Sunday Baseball
MLB Betting: Sunday Baseball
4 days ago
4 days ago
Walter Hand likes young righty Alek Manoah to dominate a weak A's lineup in his best bets for Sunday.
MLB Betting: Saturday Baseball
MLB Betting: Saturday Baseball
5 days ago
5 days ago
Walter hand is riding the arm of Justin Verlander against the Mariners among his best bets for Saturday.
MLB Betting: Friday, April 15 Best Bets
MLB Betting: Friday, April 15 Best Bets
6 days ago
6 days ago
Michael Rathburn is coming off a 5-1 day and is looking to build on that hot streak Friday where he's targeting a number of bets, including a look at the run line in the Yankees-Orioles matchup in Baltimore.
MLB Betting: Thursday, April 14 Wagers
MLB Betting: Thursday, April 14 Wagers
7 days ago
7 days ago
Dan Marcus lines up his best bets for Thursday's MLB action with a mix of sides, totals and player props, including a look at Joe Musgrove's strikeout prop against the Braves after his impressive season debut.
FanDuel Sportsbook: Wednesday Best Bets
FanDuel Sportsbook: Wednesday Best Bets
8 days ago
8 days ago
Juan Blanco digs into the offerings at the FanDuel Sportsbook for Wednesday's MLB action where a duel between Milwaukee and Baltimore is drawing his betting interest.
MLB Betting: Wednesday, April 13 Wagers
MLB Betting: Wednesday, April 13 Wagers
8 days ago
8 days ago
Michael Rathburn digs into Wednesday's MLB action and identifies a multitude of wagers to target, including a look at the potential pitcher's duel in San Francisco between the Giants and Padres.
DraftKings Sportsbook: Tuesday MLB Best Bets
DraftKings Sportsbook: Tuesday MLB Best Bets
9 days ago
9 days ago
Mike Barner breaks down the baseball offerings at the DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday's action, where new Ranger Corey Seager could be positioned for a strong showing against the Rockies.
MLB Betting: Tuesday, April 12 Wagers
MLB Betting: Tuesday, April 12 Wagers
9 days ago
9 days ago
Michael Rathburn digs into Tuesday's slate and lines up four bets to target. The Astros are heavy favorites against the Diamondbacks but there are ways to back Houston at plus value.
MLB Betting: Monday, April 11 Wagers
MLB Betting: Monday, April 11 Wagers
10 days ago
10 days ago
Eric Timm breaks down Monday's MLB action and lines up his best bets to target for the slate. Will there be offensive fireworks in Minneapolis when the Twins and Mariners square off Monday night?