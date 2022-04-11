Fantasy Baseball Articles

Jason Shebilske analyzes the top waiver-wire options for the week, including the Royals' Hunter Dozier, who's had consistent playing time while swinging a hot bat.
Eric Timm lines up his best bets for Thursday's MLB action where he looks for some strong early season trends to continue with multiple unders in play on his card.
Chris Morgan likes the look of a Nationals bat stack Thursday against visiting Arizona.
Mike Barner previews Thursday’s Yahoo slate, making his picks to help you craft a winning lineup.
Kevin Payne looks over Thursday's main slate as Dylan Cease and the White Sox close out their series in Cleveland against the Guardians.
Michael Rathburn identifies his best plays for Wednesday's slate, lining up a mix of sides, totals and a parlay. Will Arizona's bats continue to struggle in D.C. with a matchup against the Nationals on tap?
Juan Blanco lines up his best bets available at the FanDuel Sportsbook for Wednesday's MLB action, including a parlay backing Logan Gilbert and the Mariners as they get set to face the scuffling Rangers.
Jeff Erickson joins Alan Seslowsky and explains how to handle Gerrit Cole's slow start.
Ryan Rufe analyzes closer situations around the league, including in Chicago where Liam Hendriks has struggled early this season.
Chris Morgan reviews Wednesday's evening slate and sees some intriguing stack options, including Vladimir Guerrero and the Blue Jays against the Red Sox.
Dan Marcus previews Wednesday's DraftKings slate, sharing his insights to help you build a winning lineup.
Mike Barner is rolling with a Twins bat stack Wednesday against the Royals.
Jeff Stotts writes about oblique strains, an injury that's happening frequently this season, including to Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
Walter Hand breaks down the offerings at the DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday's MLB action. Are Gerrit Cole and the Yankees overvalued in their road matchup against the Tigers?
Jeff Zimmerman takes on an important and under-discussed topic: drops. Who is on the outs with fantasy baseball managers, and should we pick them up when they hit the wire?
Corbin Young looks into the early results, pitch mixes and velocities of four notable starters, including Noah Syndergaard.
Jesse Siegel warns us of a few prospects who haven't done particularly well to start 2022.
Erik Halterman looks at players whose stock is rising or falling, starting with the Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, who has done well so far in his transition to MLB.
Bernie Pleskoff offers his observations of spring training Cactus League games, including thoughts on White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease.
Jeff Erickson suggests rushing to your waiver wire to pick up former Phillies' pitcher, Hector Neris, now with the Houston.
Erik Siegrist sifts through the AL free-agent pool and looks at relievers in a number of unsettled bullpens, including potential closer Josh Staumont in Kansas City.
Dan Marcus urges you to check and see if Odubel Herrera is still available in your leagues.
Todd Zola ranks the week's hitting with the Nationals leading the way with seven home games.
Todd Zola's weekly pitcher rankings features many viable streaming options if one doesn't have a roster of Gerrit Coles.
James Anderson breaks down every notable assignment for National League prospects, including Bryce Elder's ascent to Atlanta's rotation.
Mike Barner dives into Tuesday’s whopping 17-day schedule, recommending a Red Sox bat stack against Toronto.
Dan Marcus delivers his player recommendations for building a winning DraftKings contest Tuesday.
Chris Bennett digs into Tuesday's slate and sees plenty of ways to attack a favorable matchup for the Brewers against the Pirates, starting with Corbin Burnes.
Dan Marcus previews Monday’s nine-game slate, suggesting that Clayton Kershaw is worth checking out — even in a tough matchup against Atlanta.
Mike Barner previews Monday’s slate, rolling with a Phillies stack in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field.
In tonight’s slate of games, the Brewers’ Willy Adames is at a bargain price against Pirates pitcher Zach Thompson.
Chris Morgan analyzes the Sunday Yahoo DFS slate as Zack Wheeler looks ready to roll against the Marlins.
Kevin Payne really, really, really likes Bobby Witt as a solid value play.
With Martin Perez on the mound for the Rangers, Chris Morgan is selecting some Angels hitters.
Michael Rathburn looks at a mix of sides and totals, along with a four-leg parlay, as he identifies his best bets for Tuesday's MLB action. Can the Rockies stay hot at home against the Phillies?
Kevin Payne digs into Monday's MLB action and lines up his best bets to target on the slate. With Philadelphia heading out to Coors Field, there are some Phillies Anytime Home Run props to consider.
Walter Hand likes young righty Alek Manoah to dominate a weak A's lineup in his best bets for Sunday.
Walter hand is riding the arm of Justin Verlander against the Mariners among his best bets for Saturday.
Michael Rathburn is coming off a 5-1 day and is looking to build on that hot streak Friday where he's targeting a number of bets, including a look at the run line in the Yankees-Orioles matchup in Baltimore.
Dan Marcus lines up his best bets for Thursday's MLB action with a mix of sides, totals and player props, including a look at Joe Musgrove's strikeout prop against the Braves after his impressive season debut.
Juan Blanco digs into the offerings at the FanDuel Sportsbook for Wednesday's MLB action where a duel between Milwaukee and Baltimore is drawing his betting interest.
Michael Rathburn digs into Wednesday's MLB action and identifies a multitude of wagers to target, including a look at the potential pitcher's duel in San Francisco between the Giants and Padres.
Mike Barner breaks down the baseball offerings at the DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday's action, where new Ranger Corey Seager could be positioned for a strong showing against the Rockies.
Michael Rathburn digs into Tuesday's slate and lines up four bets to target. The Astros are heavy favorites against the Diamondbacks but there are ways to back Houston at plus value.
Eric Timm breaks down Monday's MLB action and lines up his best bets to target for the slate. Will there be offensive fireworks in Minneapolis when the Twins and Mariners square off Monday night?