Andruw Monasterio News: Hot spring continues

Monasterio went 1-for-1 with a double and run in Thursday's 9-3 win over the White Sox. He is hitting .412 (7-for-17) with one home run, two RBI and a 5:3 BB:K this spring.

Monasterio has five runs and three extra-base hits in 12 games so far this spring and is showing a good eye at the plate as well. The 27-year-old is competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster with Oliver Dunn and Caleb Durbin.